President Biden earned $580,000 in 2022, paid 24% in federal income taxes, returns show

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $137,658 in federal income taxes in 2022 after reporting income of $579,514, according to their joint tax return released Tuesday to mark the federal tax-filing deadline.

That's an effective federal tax rate of 23.8%.

The bulk of their earnings came from Biden's $400,000 salary as president, while Jill Biden earned $82,355 from Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches.

In addition to their salaries, the first couple reported $35,240 in pensions and annuities, as well as $33,748 from Giacoppa Corp. and $5,114 from CelticCapri Corp. – companies the Bidens created at the end of the Obama-Biden administration for their respective speaking and writing engagements.

CelticCapri, the company owned by the president for his engagements, has been dormant since 2020 and doesn't engage in any business other than to receive potential royalties, according to the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday before signing an executive order related to child care and eldercare during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House.

The Bidens donated $20,180 to charities and churches, led by $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation. The first couple gave $2,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation and $1,680 to St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Catholic Church they regularly attend in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens paid $29,023 in state income tax to Delaware, while Jill Biden paid $3,139 in state income tax to Virginia.

Releasing the president's tax returns is a tradition that was broken during former President Donald Trump's four years in the White House.

With this year's release, the Bidens have made public 25 years of tax returns, according to the White House, the most of any past president while in office. This year's figures closely match the first couple's 2021 tax return, which reported the Bidens earned $610,702 and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes.

Vice President Harris, Second Gentleman release tax returns

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff paid $93,570 in federal income tax on a federal adjusted gross income of $456,918, their return shows. That’s an effective tax rate of 20.5%.

The vice president and second gentleman also paid $17,612 in California income tax, and Emhoff paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax.

The couple contributed $23,000 to charity, including the University of Southern California, Howard University in Washington, the Legal Aid Society of DC and DC Central Kitchen, a jobs-training program that uses recycled food to fight hunger and poverty.

Harris's salary as vice president was $219,171.

Emhoff, who does not receive a salary as second gentleman, earned $169,665 from Georgetown University, where he teaches at the law school.

With Tuesday’s release, Harris has made public 19 years of tax returns, the White House said.

