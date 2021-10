Reuters

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland must pay 1 million euros ($1.16 million) a day for maintaining a disciplinary chamber for judges, the European Union's top court said on Wednesday, in the latest episode of a clash over the rule of law with implications for Warsaw's future ties with the bloc. The long-running conflict over Poland's judicial reforms that the bloc says undermine the independence of the courts deepened this year, raising questions over the future place of the EU's largest eastern member in the union. "In the ruling issued today, the Vice-President of the Tribunal obliged Poland to pay...a penalty payment of EUR 1 million per day, counting from the date on which this ruling was delivered to Poland," the statement from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) read.