President Biden expected to sign his Build Back Better bill Monday

Good Morning America
Shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell did something extraordinary: He decided to disinvite Donald Trump from President Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration because he was worried Trump could use the occasion to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, according to a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Karl's book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," details how after the Capitol attack, McConnell told aides he wanted the top Congressional leaders to draft a letter telling the then-sitting president that he was not welcome to attend the inauguration. The events eventually prompted Trump to send off what would be his final tweet before being banned by the social media platform, according to "Betrayal," set to be released on Nov. 16.