Biden expresses optimism after September jobs report falls short of predictions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September, nearly 300,000 less than experts predicted. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss why President Biden is still optimistic about the report and why the White House agreed to turn over Trump administration documents related to January 6.