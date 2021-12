Reuters

MEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) -A pair of New York businessmen filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court seeking to block Mexico's state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from taking control of a Texas refinery, claiming the sale would raise U.S. gasoline prices. Royal Dutch Shell in May agreed to sell its majority stake in the 302,800 barrel per day (bpd) Deer Park refinery outside Houston to Pemex, its long-time partner in the plant, for about $596 million. The deal has been delayed by an ongoing review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a national security group that can block or set restrictions on foreign purchases of U.S. businesses.