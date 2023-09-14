President Biden faces impeachment inquiry in House of Representatives
The House of Representatives has opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
Conservative Republicans made it clear they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight even after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.18% this week, up from 7.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
HP's Spectre Fold may have stolen the crown for the sleekest and move impressive flexible-screen laptop yet. But at $5,000, can it ever live up to its price?
The Aces' defense showed out, Sun have a record 3-point night and other takeaways from the first night of the 2023 WNBA playoffs.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
From Tableau and Looker, to PowerBI and beyond, there is no shortage of business intelligence (BI) tools designed to help companies unlock insights from their vast swathes of data. Indeed, while many BI tools share key characteristics, they often vary in terms of who they're targeting: some offer more code-based workflows for data ingestion such as Google's Looker, others offer a drag-and-drop based interface which are aimed at less technical data analysts, and others offer a mix of both. Evidence, for its part, approaches things very much from a code-based standpoint, enabling teams to build data products using SQL and markdown.
Gannett news outlets are hiring reporters to follow specific pop stars for upwards of $100K a year. Critics want the company to put its resources elsewhere.
The European Commission is considering imposing punitive tariffs to protect European Union automakers against cheaper Chinese electric vehicle imports, which the agency says benefits from state subsidies. "Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her annual address to the EU's parliament. "And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies."
More than a quarter of Americans with student loan debt say they're not sure how they will be able to repay their loans in October.
This shift in consumer spending to the "experience economy" and away from spending on goods is part of a larger trend.
The shelter component in the latest Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August from the previous month.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
A year ago, Stability AI, the London-based startup behind the open source image-generating AI model Stable Diffusion, quietly released Dance Diffusion, a model that can generate songs and sound effects given a text description of the songs and sound effects in question. Dance Diffusion was Stability AI's first foray into generative audio, and it signaled a meaningful investment -- and acute interest, seemingly -- from the company in the nascent field of AI music creation tools. The research organization Stability funded to create the model, Harmonai, stopped updating Dance Diffusion sometime last year.