Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields will trade sharply lower a year from now than was forecast just a few weeks ago, according to fixed-income strategists polled by Reuters, who also expected the U.S. yield curve to steepen further. Yields on U.S. 2-year Treasury notes have plunged over 100 basis points following the failure of some regional U.S. banks last month. While Fed rhetoric since then has softened a bit, policymakers have by and large reiterated their focus on taming inflation, running at more than twice the 2% target, and so at minimum one more interest rate rise in May is still in store.