President Biden forced to cancel meeting with Nato chief after emergency root canal

President Joe Biden was forced to postpone a meeting with Nato’s Secretary General to undergo an urgent root canal.

Mr Biden, 80, was due to meet Jens Stoltenberg on Monday afternoon to discuss the war in Ukraine and the upcoming Nato summit in Lithuania.

This was set to be followed by a reception of chiefs of mission at the White House.

But the events were pushed back to Tuesday after the president’s personal physician ordered that he had to undergo the procedure on one of his lower teeth.

Kevin O’Connor said the president had had an initial root canal on Sunday after suffering pain in his lower right premolar.

Although he had “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, Mr O’Connor said in a White House issued statement, he had “further discomfort” on Monday.

A specialist team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre will complete Mr Biden’s root canal at the White House. He will not go under general anaesthetic, so the 25th Amendment will not be invoked and the president will stay in charge, the White House said.

In a statement last week, the White House said Mr Biden “looks forward” to welcoming Mr Stoltenberg.

It said during the meeting they would review “the work to further strengthen Allied deterrence and defence, build on the 2014 Wales Summit defence investment pledge, and deepen Nato’s partnerships.

It added: “They will also discuss Allies’ support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.”

It comes as concerns about Mr Biden’s health and mental acuity continue to grow.

Earlier this month he tripped and fell to the floor as he finished giving out diplomas at an air force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Vice President Kamala Harris was set to step in for Mr Biden on Monday at College Athlete Day on the South Lawn at the White House, which hosts NCAA champions from various men’s and women’s sports from the 2022-2023 season.

