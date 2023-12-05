President Biden Guilty Of Helping Hunter Biden Buy Ford Raptor With Dirty Chinese Money Or Something

If you’re not glued to your television screen and mainlining Fox News 24 hours a day, it can be hard to keep up with all the nefarious things that President Biden is accused of doing. Apparently, he’s incredibly corrupt, and, in fact, he’s so corrupt that no one can even find actual evidence of his corruption. Don’t you worry, though, Republicans are going to get to the bottom of this, and now they have proof that he’s been bought and paid for by China by way of a Ford Raptor that he bought for Hunter Biden back in 2018, the Washington Post reports.

According to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, Hunter Biden’s law firm, Owasco PC, received dirty Chinese money and then sent that money to Biden’s father as “part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family’s influence-peddling schemes.” So surely we’re talking about millions of dollars here, right? If you’re allegedly a corrupt politician like, say, Senator Bob Menendez, you wouldn’t do it for peanuts, right?

How exactly President Biden benefited from helping his son buy a truck and then getting reimbursed for the truck payments still isn’t clear, but you better believe this is the smoking gun that’s totally going to take down the Biden Crime Family.

