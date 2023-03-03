President Biden had tissue of a common skin cancer removed. What is basal cell carcinoma?

WASHINGTON – The cancerous tissue removed from President Joe Biden’s chest during his recent physical is a common but relatively harmless type of skin cancer.

A biopsy confirmed that the lesion was basal cell carcinoma, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released Friday by the White House.

No other treatment is required, O’Connor wrote.

What is basal cell carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma often appears in the head and neck area, which are often the most exposed to the ultraviolet rays of the sun, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It forms in the basal cells, which are responsible for producing new skin cells as older ones die off, the Mayo Clinic said.

“It almost never spreads inside the body or anything scary like that,” said Dr. Abigail Waldman, director of the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure in January to remove two lesions – one above her right eye, the other on the left side of her chest. Doctors confirmed that the lesions were basal cell carcinoma. A third lesion on her left eyelid was removed as a precaution and sent for standard microscopic examination.

Who is susceptible to basal cell carcinoma?

Basal cell cancer is most common in older patients who have had years of exposure to the sun, Waldman said.

People with fair skin are also at greater risk of developing the cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

A similar type of skin cancer is squamous cell carcinoma, and they're often lumped together in statistics, said Dr. William Dahut, the American Cancer Society's chief scientific officer.

Basal cell carcinoma lesions don’t tend to spread or metastasize as some more serious skin cancers, such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma, Joe Biden's physician said. In the president's case, the site of the biopsy has healed nicely, O’Connor wrote.

Biden will continue to undergo dermatological monitoring as part of his ongoing healthcare, the physician said.

Is basal cell carcinoma melanoma?

No, neither basal cell carcinoma nor squamous cell carcinoma is melanoma.

Melanoma is considered the most serious kind of skin cancer and originates in a different cell.

"Basal cells can be taken out surgically," Dahut told USA TODAY. "While melanoma is at high risk, even with relatively small melanoma lesions, to spread to lymph nodes or spread elsewhere in the body."

Signs of basal cell carcinoma

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a small, raised pimple on the skin, often pink or pearly white, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It tends to bleed, scab and resurface, Waldman said. If the lesion doesn't go away after 6 to 8 weeks, it could be a sign that the lesion is basal cell carcinoma.

It’s usually caught in skin cancer screenings, where a biopsy is done for confirmation.

Though basal cell carcinoma is highly treatable, those who develop it are more likely to have skin cancer in the future, so doctors recommend having a screening done at least twice a year.

Because the cancer usually develops after years of sun exposure, doctors recommend wearing sunscreen and wearing hats.

