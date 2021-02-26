President Biden visits Texas to assess damage after horrific winter storm left millions without power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – About one week after Texas was ravaged by a winter storm that left millions without electricity and water for days, President Joe Biden went down to the Lone Star State to survey the damage and take on his role of consoler-in-chief.

“Hell of an operation here. It’s probably the best one in the country…. You’re saving peoples’ lives,” Biden told officials during a visit to the Harris County Emergency Operations, where he received a briefing on the recovery efforts following the winter storm.

This is Biden’s first trip to the state since becoming president, and his first trip as president to a disaster zone.

Biden is in Houston with first lady Jill Biden, and is meeting with local leaders to discuss the storm, relief efforts and recovery. Biden toured the Harris County Emergency Operations, and is set to visit the Houston Food Bank. The president will also visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed at NRG Stadium. Biden will spend much of his day with Abbott.

More: Sen. John Cornyn wants to join Bidens on Houston trip to examine storm aftermath

At least 4.3 million Texans lost electricity at one point last week during the winter storm. Millions more lost water or were under a boil advisory. Texas is not part of the national power grid, and has its own electrical grid that covers nearly the entire state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas operates Texas' electrical grid, and has come under fire due to the outages.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden wanted to visit Houston because “he likes to see the details and likes to see things in person."

"He wants to see how the public is engaging and have those conversations and that's important to him, as in terms of his governing style," Psaki told reporters on Air Force One. "It's important to him to hear directly from people on what their needs are.”

In addition to Abbott, Biden will meet with several elected officials during his visit to the state, including Sen. John Cornyn, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.

After landing, Biden was greeted by Abbott, who he fist-bumped, in addition to Green and Jackson Lee. The First Lady was also handed a bouquet of flowers. Before leaving Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Biden also greeted other officials, such as Hidalgo and Garcia. Turner, the Houston mayor, who was wearing a black Cowboy hat, also briefly chatted with the Bidens before they left the base.

Sen. Ted Cruz is not meeting with Biden and instead gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Cruz came under fire after briefly flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family last week after they lost power during the storm. Cruz flew back to Texas after his trip became public.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday there was neither an invitation nor a request for Cruz to attend the trip.

Biden's first stop after landing in Texas was to the Harris County Emergency Operations, where he got an update on the response to the winter storm. Cornyn was among the lawmakers who were present during Biden's stop there. Ahead of Biden's arrival, Cornyn praised the president for making a trip to the Lone Star State.

“The governor and Senator Cruz and I asked for a declaration from the federal government which provides access to public and private assistance through FEMA," Cornyn said. "That’s going to be important for our recovery.”

Hidalgo, Harris County Judge, welcomed the president to the center and noted that the county's emergency staff has been working hard throughout the pandemic and last week's winter storm.

“These folks have been the tip of the spear when it comes to fighting for our community," she said. "They have been sleeping in the stairwells… They were here every night last week."

"Mr. President your support means the world to us," she continued.

Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall told reporters Friday that as of Thursday afternoon, more than $9 million in assistance has been awarded to Texas.

"Although we're encouraged by the progress that has been made, and we're seeing the numbers come down dramatically right now in terms of who needs to still go and boil water in Texas, we will continue to look for ways to help through this next phase of recovery," she said during a brief press briefing on Air Force One.

Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for over 100 counties in the state. Psaki said that the president’s trip comes as Texas is entering the recovery stage. However, Abbott has asked Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for all 254 counties.

More: Winter storm blackouts plagued Texas in 2011, too. Recommendations made afterward went unenforced.

“There obviously was a period of time where we needed to make sure that people were safe,” Psaki said on The View. “Now we're at the recovery stage, where we need to make sure people have access to clean water, access to places to live and to stay. So the president wants to survey the damage, so he can tap into all the resources and the federal government.”

This trip will likely be a continuation of Biden’s message of empathy, which defined his campaign.

“Joe Biden’s calling card has been empathy and a desire and ability to connect with people, particularly people that have experienced hardship or trauma,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. “It's going to be the day where we can expect to see more of the Joe Biden that people have become accustomed to.”

Henson noted that Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, didn’t often display empathy during his presidency. For example, Trump was heavily criticized after visiting Puerto Rico in 2017, which had been ravaged by back-to-back hurricanes. During that visit, Trump helped distribute supplies and went on to throw a paper towel like it was a basketball. At the time critics said the president was downplaying the destruction, as thousands of Puerto Ricans were without power, had lost their homes and many had died from the storms.

More: Houston mayor calls power disaster 'foreseeable and preventable' as Texas warms up after historic storm

Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston and author of Inside Texas Politics, noted that Biden’s approval rating in the state is “respectable for a Democratic president.” According to a poll conducted by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs, Biden’s approval rating in the Lone Star State is at 41%.

“This is a good moment for him to come to take advantage of that approval,” Rottinghaus said. “There's a bit of a halo around the Biden White House, and it's a moment that the President could possibly, you know, use to sell the Democratic brand in Texas at this moment.”

Contributing: Asher Price, Austin American-Statesman

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden visits Texas after winter storm left millions in damage

Recommended Stories

  • Immigrant Advocates Warn Biden: Don’t Repeat Trump’s ‘Unforgivable Crimes’

    Eric Gay/APOne week ago, the Biden administration celebrated the massive rollout of a long-promised legislative priority that would do something not accomplished in a generation: a bill that would totally reshape America’s immigration system from the ground up, and which would allow the 11 million undocumented people who live here a chance at legal status.The celebrations didn’t last long.The reopening of facilities meant to house unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum in the United States this week has also reopened deep wounds in the immigrant advocacy community. Many stakeholders, already skeptical of the Biden administration’s commitment to humanely reforming the immigration system after the previous administration, have now openly likened the facilities to the cages where migrant children were held after being separated from their parents by the Trump administration.“If President Biden cares about reuniting families, why is he reopening a detention center to hold immigrant children?” asked Lis-Marie Alvarado, program director for the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker-aligned social justice organization. “He is planning to put children in danger, in a place where it’s impossible to follow public health guidelines for COVID-19, where there are no safety measures for hurricanes, where they will have no access to education, a high likelihood of abuse, and there is toxic contamination.”Others called the Biden administration’s response to the growing number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S. border a rehashing of the same failed policies of the past—the same policies that they’d warned Biden against repeating.“We are worried about the lack of creativity from this administration. They are doing what they already know,” Lariza Dugan-Cuadra, executive director of the Central American Resource Center of San Francisco, said during a town hall on issues facing migrant communities organized by Alianza Americas and Presente, social justice organizations that advocate on behalf of migrant communities. “Those children must be released, they must be reunited and healed. These have been unforgivable crimes and this is a serious step backwards.”The White House has aggressively pushed back against comparison of the facilities to the kennel-like conditions in which children were held during the Trump administration’s family separation crisis, describing the current solution as the least-bad of the options available to the government as a growing number of children flee violence in Central America alone.“There are only a couple of options here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “Either we send kids back to a very dangerous journey, back to their countries—that’s not a good option… We send them to families that have not been vetted—we’ve seen challenges with that in the past, where kids have then been trafficked. That is not a good option, in our view.”The best option, Psaki said, “is to get these kids processed through HHS facilities where there are COVID protocols in place, where they are safe, where they can have access to educational and medical care. There are no—there are very few—good options here, and we chose the one we thought was best.”The perceived backsliding on immigration issues comes as other top priorities by immigrant-rights advocates have been delayed or denied by the new administration. Biden, as he had promised during the presidential campaign, created a task force charged with reuniting migrant families separated under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, but did not commit to guaranteeing that such reunifications could happen on U.S. soil. An executive order barring the Justice Department from renewing contracts with private prisons pointedly did not include such facilities under contract as immigrant detention centers. The president’s supposed 100-day moratorium on deportations did not include any migrants who have arrived in the United States within the past four months.Biden Proposes Sweeping Immigration Reform, but Hopefuls Say They’ve Been Burned BeforeAll of these combined have immigration groups seething that, once again, they’ve been burned by a Democratic administration that had promised major reforms. Some organizations, many of which helped the Biden transition shape its immigration policy and strenuously backed his campaign, are now expressing growing worry that he’s too afraid to use the tools at his dispense to fix the problems.“It is critical that it not repeat the mistakes of the Trump administration,” said Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel for the ACLU, who noted that while the Biden administration’s efforts to process unaccompanied migrant children “prioritizes children’s safety” and the needs of the public in a pandemic, the kids need to be released into non-carceral settings as quickly as possible.“We urge the Biden administration to provide full transparency and accountability for these temporary shelters,” Shah said. “Independent organizations and lawyers must have access to monitor them, they must be run by responsible non-profit providers, and they must be closed as soon as public health permits.”After four years of proving that housing children in detention facilities—even “gold-standard” facilities like the ones in Texas that were reopened on Wednesday—are dangerous and inhumane at any duration, advocates are sick of pretending that they’re open to a middle ground on the issue of putting minors in carceral settings, however briefly.“Because they are temporary in nature, children are often held in conditions that aren’t equivalent to other [Office of Refugee Resettlement] detention centers, which already have a history of well-reported abuses, including sexual harassment and a lack of proper background checks,” the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) said in a statement in response to the reopening of the facilities. “Although these children are kept in so-called ‘protective environments,’ they are in fact being processed for deportation… These horrors could happen again.”Some of the criticism directed at the administration has come from conservatives, who have accused Biden of hypocrisy in keeping children detained after so forcefully condemning the Trump administration’s family separation policies.“What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Stephen Miller—yes, that Stephen Miller—told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham with a smirk on Wednesday night. “He came into office and announced that there’s an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes... That is cruel. That is inhumane.”Pressed on the comparison by The View’s Meghan McCain, Psaki on Thursday said that the facilities had been “revamped” in order to more humanely house children during processing. But when a White House argues that its policy of detaining children at the U.S. southern border is almost nothing like keeping kids in cages, it’s not a winning posture.And for advocates, it’s a distinction without a difference.“We shut this place down before,” Alvarado promised, “and we will do it again.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: President Joe Biden restored taxpayer funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming the Biden administration is bankrolling the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that has faced unproven allegations that the coronavirus leaked from the facility, leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad.

  • Trump allies show fealty to former president with golden statue

    U.S. conservatives praised Donald Trump at an annual gathering on Friday, even unveiling a golden statue of the former president, showing he remains a Republican political force despite violent scenes in Washington last month. Prominent congressional conservatives - including Senators Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley and Representatives Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz - were among the Trump loyalists speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, which Trump will address on Sunday. "Let me tell you something: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere," said Senator Ted Cruz.

  • Chinese EV Maker Li Clocks Q4 Profit On Strong Vehicle Sales, Issues Upbeat Q1 Guidance

    Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) set the ball rolling on the Chinese EV reporting season with strong fourth-quarter results that exceeded expectations. The company forecasts strong revenue growth and deliveries for the first quarter and confirmed its next premium SUV model is scheduled to launch in 2022. Li Auto's Key Q4 Metrics: Li Auto reported fourth-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share compares to consensus for a loss of 2 cents per share. Fourth-quarter net income came in at 107.5 million yuan or $16.5 million compared to a net loss of 106.9 million yuan in the third quarter and a net loss of $3.28 billion in the year-ago period. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of 115.4 million yuan or $17.7 million, up from 16 million yuan in the preceding quarter. The bottom-line performance reflected strong revenue growth and a sharp increase in interest/investment income. Revenues jumped 65.2% quarter-over-quarter to 4.15 billion yuan or $635.5 million. It exceeded the consensus forecast of $586.51 million. The company had earlier guided fourth-quarter revenues to $457.8 million to $499.4 million. The top-line growth was aided by a strong 64.6% sequential increase in vehicle sales to 4.06 billion yuan or $621.9 million. Vehicle deliveries in the fourth-quarter jumped 67% quarter-over-quarter to 14,464 units. Vehicle margin, however, contracted 2.7 percentage points from the previous quarter to 17.1%. Operating cash flow nearly doubled quarter-over-quarter to 1.82 billion yuan or $279.1 million, and free cash flow increased 113.2% to 1.60 billion yuan or $245.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits, and short-term investments stood at $4.58 billion as of Dec. 31. Related Link: China EV Updates: Nio Tests New Power Swap Station, XPeng's Travel Statistics, Geely, Baidu Make Progress On JV, Xiaomi Downplays Rumors "Against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century shift in the automotive industry to smart electric vehicles, the fourth quarter capped off a year of significant growth for our company," said Xiang Li, founder, chairman, and CEO of Li Auto. View more earnings on LI The company attributed the strong demand for its vehicles to its distinctive product offering and superior user experience, made possible by its focused product strategy and its ability to scale up a consistent and high-quality manufacturing process rapidly. Li Auto currently has one vehicle model in its line-up, named Li-ONE, a luxury mid-size crossover SUV, commercially launched in early 2020. Q1 Guidance: Li Auto expects revenues of $450.6 million to $493.5 million, an estimated year-over-year increase of 246%-279% in the first quarter of FY21. The company guided first-quarter deliveries to 10.600-11.500 vehicles, up from 2,896 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2020. Earlier this month, the company reported January deliveries of 5,379 Li-One vehicles. Li Auto is planning on its Changzhou factory's reconfiguration for its new model pipeline, especially the full-size premium SUV based on brand new architecture to be launched in 2022. With the Shanghai R&D center's establishment, the company said it is expediting R&D across the board to provide safer, more convenient, and more refined products and services. Li Auto shares, which plunged to the year's low of $23.52 intraday Tuesday, recovered and advanced 6.26% to close Wednesday's session at $28.68. Price Action: Li shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $30.18 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday. Related Link: How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEV Stock Slide: Why Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Shares Are Lower Tuesday© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Getting Out Is Biden’s Best Syria Policy

    President Joe Biden’s national-security staff is in the midst of a number of internal foreign-policy reviews on a range of issues, from the U.S. force posture in Afghanistan to the multifaceted challenges posed by China. U.S. policy in Syria, however, appears to be in a largely immovable state. If the country weren’t playing host to approximately 900 U.S. troops, such lethargy wouldn’t be much of an issue. But the U.S. military is still very much in the middle of Syria’s ten-year civil war, and the reasons supplied for prolonged troop presence there — nearly two years after the Islamic State lost the last patch of its territorial caliphate — are tired and unconvincing. The president doesn’t need months of study before devising a viable Syria policy. The most effective course of action for the U.S. is in plain sight and has been for a while: Get out militarily and hand the problem over to regional stakeholders who have more of a legitimate interest in solving it. The U.S. intervened in Syria for one reason and one reason only: to stop ISIS from expanding before eliminating it. The objective was achieved only after more than four years of bombing and considerable sacrifice from Kurdish forces on the ground. Yet the mission was doubtless aided by the fact that no contingent in Syria had an interest in seeing ISIS proliferate. Iran, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, pro-Syrian government militias, the Kurds, Turkey, Russia, and Arab tribal forces in Syria’s eastern provinces may have viciously disagreed about how Syria should be governed, but they all recognized ISIS as a significant threat to their own power. For the Kurds in particular, ISIS was an existential threat to their own community. Yet years after ISIS’s caliphate collapsed like a wobbly house of cards, U.S. forces continue to operate on Syrian soil with an ill-defined mission. Our troops continue to go out on patrols that have no inherent value other than establishing a symbolic presence in an area known for sometimes violent clashes between Turks, Russians, Kurds, and Shia militias. On some occasions, the U.S. conducts airstrikes on targets that have nothing to do with ISIS, with last night’s self-defense strike against Shia militia targets on the Iraq–Syria border a prime example. On others, U.S. soldiers have gotten into pointless, dangerous stand-offs with Russian military convoys. We must seriously ask ourselves: For what purpose are we doing this, other than to maintain what former U.S. Syria envoy Jim Jeffrey regards as a “stalemate”? Of course, many analysts in Washington counsel against a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria. They claim that a U.S. troop presence in Syria is the glue holding the anti-ISIS effort together. Yet these analyses frequently ignore the other stakeholders in Syria, all of whom have an interest in managing the ISIS problem. Indeed, because these actors live in close quarters with the approximately 10,000 ISIS fighters who remain in Iraq and Syria, their motivations for continuing the fight are stronger and more compelling. We are seeing this motivation play out in real time. According to a February 8 Defense Department, Russia and Syrian government forces have escalated military operations against ISIS remnants. The Russians engaged in intense strikes against ISIS positions in the Syrian desert this week. Turkish forces are stepping up raids against ISIS and adopting stricter controls along the Syrian–Turkish border in part to limit the flow of ISIS fighters. In the same report, the Defense Intelligence Agency told the inspector general that Iran “remains committed to countering ISIS by providing lethal aid and advisory support to its partners and proxies in both Iraq and Syria.” It is highly unlikely that all of these operations would cease if President Biden ordered a full U.S. withdrawal from Syria. In fact, one can make the case that the less U.S. military personnel are involved, the more incentive other anti-ISIS actors have to maintain pressure on the organization. The Biden administration may very well look at all of this and still conclude that pulling out would hurt Syria’s prospects of getting some state of normality. But let’s face it: It’s not like the U.N.-facilitated peace process is going anywhere. The Assad regime is no more interested in compromising its power today than it was in 2012, when tens of thousands of Syrian troops were deserting Assad’s army and opposition mortars could be heard in the center of Damascus. If Assad wasn’t willing to entertain his own resignation then, he’s not going to entertain it now. While U.S. officials continue to call for a diplomatic resolution to the civil war, Syria is going to be a mess for at least another generation. Assad will remain at the helm, albeit far more dependent on Russian and Iranian support for his survival. This is the unfortunate reality, but a reality nonetheless. To think the U.S. is the key to building a modern Syrian state from scratch is to engage in poor judgment and wishful thinking. The U.S. objective of annihilating ISIS’s territorial caliphate is over. The U.S. military has done its job. Now it is time to leave.

  • House votes to pass Equality Act

    The Democratic-led House has voted to pass a bill that would enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation's labor and civil rights laws, a top priority of President Joe Biden. (Feb. 25)

  • Top Florida Democrat makes 2022 play as DeSantis' stock rises

    Nikki Fried and Ron DeSantis are feuding over the late Rush Limbaugh ahead of the 2022 Florida governor's race.

  • Biden announces 3 nominees to Postal Service board

    Biden's nominees will diversify the board and perhaps provide enough votes to oust current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

  • Miracle puppy born with 6 legs and 2 tails

    Meet Skipper, the miracle puppy who was born with 6 legs and 2 tails

  • New data reignites the debate over coronavirus vaccine strategy

    New research is bolstering the case for delaying second doses of coronavirus vaccines.Why it matters: Most vulnerable Americans remain unvaccinated heading into March, when experts predict the more infectious virus variant first found in the U.K. could become dominant in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Around 41% of adults 65 and older have been vaccinated, per KFF. Millions more Americans with underlying health conditions also remain vulnerable to severe disease.Driving the news: An analysis of the real-world outcomes of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, released earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that the vaccine was 60% effective at preventing documented coronavirus infection 21 to 27 days after the first dose, and 92% effective 7 or more days after the second dose.But one shot was much more effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization during the same time period, with respective efficacies of 80% and 78%. Two doses were 92% effective at preventing severe disease and 87% effective at preventing hospitalization.An analysis published in The Lancet of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't yet authorized for use in the U.S., found that a longer interval between doses actually gives more protection than a shorter interval.And a growing body of research suggests that people who have previously been infected with COVID are sufficiently protected by only one dose, per the NYT.The Food and Drug Administration this week released its findings on the efficacy of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which increased over time.After 28 days, the shot was 85.9% effective at preventing severe disease in the U.S.What they're saying: There's now enough data to support delaying second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, in order to give more people more protection faster.And the variant makes doing so urgent, a group of public health experts argue in a white paper, released this week, calling for the FDA and the CDC to review the data."There is a narrow and rapidly closing window of opportunity to more effectively use vaccines and potentially prevent thousands of severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the next weeks and months," the paper, published by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, argues.The writers suggest giving people 65 and older vaccine priority, deferring second doses until after the predicted virus surge, deferring second doses for people with confirmed previous COVID infections and authorizing the use of half-doses of the Moderna vaccine.The other side: Scottish researchers released a preprint of a study that suggests protection from a single dose may decline after five weeks, Insider reports."I think delaying the second dose for a considerable period of time is a mistake," Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told Insider.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What is CPAC? A brief history of the conservative movement’s most influential gathering

    The conference, long the country's most influential gathering of conservatives, is often also a bellwether for things to come on the political right.

  • How the left plans to shrink the Democratic establishment

    Progressives are aggressively contesting upcoming special elections in deep-blue House districts. The goal? Electing the most liberal members possible.

  • Affirmative action opponents ask U.S. Supreme Court to take up Harvard case

    Opponents of policies used by universities to increase their numbers of Black and Hispanic students asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to prohibit Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate admissions in a case that could end such affirmative action programs. Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, asked the justices to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling upholding Harvard's race-conscious admissions. A lawsuit backed by Blum accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian-American applicants.

  • Senator Ted Cruz Jokes Orlando 'Not as Nice as Cancun' at CPAC

    Texas Sen Ted Cruz addressed conservatives gathered at the 2021 CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, February 26, making light of his recent publicity after vacationing to Mexico during Texas’s deep freeze event that affected millions.Footage taken by Kristopher Anderson captured Cruz’s remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Friday morning.“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun,” Cruz says. The crowd applauds the statement. Credit: @kjatherepublican via Storyful

  • US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

    Sgt. Taylor Knueven always knew sexual assault and harassment plagued the U.S. Army. Earlier this week, Knueven and six other soldiers stood before a panel inside the 18th Airborne Corps headquarters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to present ideas on how the Army can revamp the way it deals with sexual assault and harassment. The Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program has been the subject of much scrutiny, especially following the murder of Spc.

  • Cruz basks in warmth of Florida right-fest as Biden visits disaster-hit Texas

    The junior senator from Texas skipped his state again to joke about his trip to Cancún and warn ‘Trump ain’t going anywhere’ An unchastened Senator Ted Cruz quipped: ‘Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!’ Photograph: John Raoux/AP America’s political divide was on display on Friday as Joe Biden travelled to Texas to comfort victims of a deadly winter storm while Ted Cruz, a senator from the state, basked in Florida sunshine and joked about his recent holiday in Mexico. The US president, who made empathy the core of his election campaign, and the first lady, Jill Biden, were traveling to Houston for his first trip to a major disaster site since taking office on 20 January. At least 40 people in Texas died as a result of severe winter weather that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water, and more than a million are still under orders to boil water before drinking it. Biden was due to meet local leaders to discuss relief and recovery efforts, visit a food bank and meet volunteers. He was to be accompanied by Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, and John Cornyn, a Republican senator from the state. But Cruz was instead enjoying a temperature of 27C in Orlando, Florida, and lapping up applause from the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives, where former president Donald Trump is the headline speaker on Sunday. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Cruz made light of a controversy last week in which he flew to Cancún, Mexico, for a family holiday even as millions of Texans shivered in unheated homes. “Orlando is awesome,” Cruz said. “It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice!” The crowd laughed at the quip, which critics said showed Trump loyalists’ sense of impunity and shamelessness. Cruz went on to rail against “cancel culture”, coronavirus restrictions in restaurants and the “shrill” and “angry” political left. “We’re gathered at a time where the hard left, where the socialists control the levers of government, where they control the White House, where they control every executive branch, where they control both houses of Congress,” Cruz said. Ted Cruz places his mask on after speaking to a radio station set up at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images “Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens and AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is telling us she was ‘murdered’.” Cruz put a shrill emphasis on the word “murdered” to mock the Democratic congresswoman who has told how she feared for her life during the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. He went on: “And the media desperately, desperately, desperately wants to see a Republican civil war. Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I’ll tell you, we will fight.” Cruz was among the most prominent Senate Republicans who voted to challenge the result of the 2020 election. He issued a warning to members of his own party who want to “erase the last four years” and banish Trump’s “Make America great again” movement. “They look at Donald Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to the battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they’re terrified and they want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere.” That promise got the biggest applause of his speech. Cruz went on to assail the new administration in comments that demonstrated what an uphill struggle Biden faces to make good on his promise of unity and healing. “These are dark days, and the media tells us this is the new ‘galactic empire’ forever and a thousand years,” Cruz said. “But already Joe Biden and the radicals in his administration, they are already overshooting, they are already going too far. Their policies don’t work. They are disasters. They are bad. They are destroying jobs. They’re stripping our freedom. And there is a natural pendulum to politics and the country will come back to sanity.” He roared loudly: “In the immortal words of William Wallace: ‘Freedom!’” Cruz is among numerous pro-Trump speakers at CPAC including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, senators Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley and congressmen Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz. False claims that the 2020 election was stolen by Biden are a popular talking point at the conference. Joe Biden greets the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, at Ellington Field joint reserve base in Houston, Texas, as he arrives following severe winter storms. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images On Sunday Trump, 74, is expected to dangle the possibility of running for president again in 2024, a prospect that complicates life for other hopefuls including former vice-president Mike Pence, who turned down an invitation to CPAC, and Pompeo. There was vivid proof of Trump’s continued dominance of the Republican party when a golden statue of him was seen at CPAC. The kitsch monument is larger than life, with a golden head and Trump’s trademark suit jacket with white shirt and red tie. Bizarrely, the disgraced ex-commander-in-chief also appears to be sporting Stars and Stripes shorts. Attendees can buy $2 bumper stickers that say “Trump is my president”, “Biden is not my president”, “Trump 2024” and a picture of the 45th president with the question “Miss me yet?” One T-shirt has a picture of Trump with the slogan “Undefeated impeachment champ”; another shows Biden with an Adolf Hitler-style moustache and the words “Not my dictator”. CPAC moved from its normal venue in Maryland to Florida because of coronavirus safety restrictions. Organisers have told attendees to wear masks but a TV reporter who went inside the venue estimated that only about 60% of people were wearing masks correctly. During his visit to Houston, Biden planned to visit a mass coronavirus vaccination centre run by the federal government. This week he commemorated the 50 millionth Covid-19 vaccination since he took office, halfway toward his goal of 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. That celebration followed a moment of silence to mark the passage earlier this week of 500,000 US deaths blamed on the disease. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Thursday: “The president doesn’t view the crisis and the millions of people who’ve been impacted by it as a Democratic or Republican issue.”

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • New York Allows Hotel Workers Vaccine Eligibility, Cuomo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hotel workers will be added to the list of professions eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The governor said he was granting localities the flexibility to add hotel workers to vaccine priority lists because hotels in many parts of the state serve as quarantine areas for COVID positive persons to isolate from their families. He said the hotel workers provide an essential health-care service.“In turn, the staff at these facilities are being exposed to COVID regularly,” Cuomo said in a statement.Cuomo also said he will work with New York City’s health department to ensure a more equal distribution of vaccines after he received a letter from lawmakers alleging that the Bronx was not receiving an equitable share of vaccine compared to other boroughs in the City. He said he would increase the vaccine allocation to the Yankee Stadium site and add a second vaccination site in the northern Bronx. Nearly 11% of adults are vaccinated in the Bronx, compared to 15.4% in Manhattan, according to a Bloomberg analysis of city vaccination data as of Feb. 23. The Bronx has 6 vaccine sites per 100,000 adults, the second-highest borough after Manhattan.“Equity in vaccination is a priority for New York State and the Governor agrees that the allocation to the Bronx is low,” Cuomo said. “This is especially inequitable as the Bronx has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York City.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief denies her department failed to heed intel warnings

    The acting Capitol Police chief on Thursday strongly denied that her department failed to heed intelligence reports ahead of the Jan. 6 attack warning of potential violence. In her opening statement to a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing investigating security failures, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman addressed new focus on questions about intelligence failures that have triggered finger-pointing over who was responsible, saying nothing warned of something so overwhelming. "The department was not ignorant of intelligence, indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the 6th," Pittman said.