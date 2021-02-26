President Biden visits Texas to assess damage after horrific winter storm left millions without power

WASHINGTON – About one week after Texas was ravaged by a winter storm that left millions without electricity and water for days, President Joe Biden went down to the Lone Star State to survey the damage and take on his role of consoler-in-chief.

“Hell of an operation here. It’s probably the best one in the country…. You’re saving peoples’ lives,” Biden told officials during a visit to the Harris County Emergency Operations, where he received a briefing on the recovery efforts following the winter storm.

This is Biden’s first trip to the state since becoming president, and his first trip as president to a disaster zone.

Biden is in Houston with first lady Jill Biden, and is meeting with local leaders to discuss the storm, relief efforts and recovery. Biden toured the Harris County Emergency Operations, and is set to visit the Houston Food Bank. The president will also visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed at NRG Stadium. Biden will spend much of his day with Abbott.

At least 4.3 million Texans lost electricity at one point last week during the winter storm. Millions more lost water or were under a boil advisory. Texas is not part of the national power grid, and has its own electrical grid that covers nearly the entire state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas operates Texas' electrical grid, and has come under fire due to the outages.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden wanted to visit Houston because “he likes to see the details and likes to see things in person."

"He wants to see how the public is engaging and have those conversations and that's important to him, as in terms of his governing style," Psaki told reporters on Air Force One. "It's important to him to hear directly from people on what their needs are.”

In addition to Abbott, Biden will meet with several elected officials during his visit to the state, including Sen. John Cornyn, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.

After landing, Biden was greeted by Abbott, who he fist-bumped, in addition to Green and Jackson Lee. The First Lady was also handed a bouquet of flowers. Before leaving Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Biden also greeted other officials, such as Hidalgo and Garcia. Turner, the Houston mayor, who was wearing a black Cowboy hat, also briefly chatted with the Bidens before they left the base.

Sen. Ted Cruz is not meeting with Biden and instead gave a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Cruz came under fire after briefly flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family last week after they lost power during the storm. Cruz flew back to Texas after his trip became public.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday there was neither an invitation nor a request for Cruz to attend the trip.

Biden's first stop after landing in Texas was to the Harris County Emergency Operations, where he got an update on the response to the winter storm. Cornyn was among the lawmakers who were present during Biden's stop there. Ahead of Biden's arrival, Cornyn praised the president for making a trip to the Lone Star State.

“The governor and Senator Cruz and I asked for a declaration from the federal government which provides access to public and private assistance through FEMA," Cornyn said. "That’s going to be important for our recovery.”

Hidalgo, Harris County Judge, welcomed the president to the center and noted that the county's emergency staff has been working hard throughout the pandemic and last week's winter storm.

“These folks have been the tip of the spear when it comes to fighting for our community," she said. "They have been sleeping in the stairwells… They were here every night last week."

"Mr. President your support means the world to us," she continued.

Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall told reporters Friday that as of Thursday afternoon, more than $9 million in assistance has been awarded to Texas.

"Although we're encouraged by the progress that has been made, and we're seeing the numbers come down dramatically right now in terms of who needs to still go and boil water in Texas, we will continue to look for ways to help through this next phase of recovery," she said during a brief press briefing on Air Force One.

Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for over 100 counties in the state. Psaki said that the president’s trip comes as Texas is entering the recovery stage. However, Abbott has asked Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for all 254 counties.

“There obviously was a period of time where we needed to make sure that people were safe,” Psaki said on The View. “Now we're at the recovery stage, where we need to make sure people have access to clean water, access to places to live and to stay. So the president wants to survey the damage, so he can tap into all the resources and the federal government.”

This trip will likely be a continuation of Biden’s message of empathy, which defined his campaign.

“Joe Biden’s calling card has been empathy and a desire and ability to connect with people, particularly people that have experienced hardship or trauma,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. “It's going to be the day where we can expect to see more of the Joe Biden that people have become accustomed to.”

Henson noted that Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, didn’t often display empathy during his presidency. For example, Trump was heavily criticized after visiting Puerto Rico in 2017, which had been ravaged by back-to-back hurricanes. During that visit, Trump helped distribute supplies and went on to throw a paper towel like it was a basketball. At the time critics said the president was downplaying the destruction, as thousands of Puerto Ricans were without power, had lost their homes and many had died from the storms.

Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston and author of Inside Texas Politics, noted that Biden’s approval rating in the state is “respectable for a Democratic president.” According to a poll conducted by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs, Biden’s approval rating in the Lone Star State is at 41%.

“This is a good moment for him to come to take advantage of that approval,” Rottinghaus said. “There's a bit of a halo around the Biden White House, and it's a moment that the President could possibly, you know, use to sell the Democratic brand in Texas at this moment.”

