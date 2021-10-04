President Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure proposal as Democrats remain divided

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden will travel to Michigan Tuesday to rally public support for the bipartisan infrastructure plan and his Build Back Better agenda as infighting between progressive and moderate Democrats continues. Ed O'Keefe reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man shot to death outside W. Houston nightclub, police say

    The security guard opened fire after the victim pointed a gun at him, according to Houston police.

  • Wayne Couzens assigned to guard MPs in Parliament on multiple occasions

    Wayne Couzens, the armed police officer who raped and murdered Sarah Everard, was assigned to guard MPs at the Houses of Parliament on numerous occasions, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

  • Noise complaint could be why 1 man shot and killed neighbor, HPD says

    The shooting was potentially the result of a "loud noise complaint," HPD said. The man, who police believe shot and killed his neighbor, was arrested.

  • Fox News Slammed for ‘Bulls–‘ Headline About Disabled Vet Tammy Duckworth

    "You mean our war hero Senator Duckworth should pay taxes when she is not required to do so? WTF is wrong with you?" Martina Navratilova tweets

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.

  • Stephanie Grisham was irritated by Hope Hicks and accuses her of taking 'the easy way out' after leaving the Trump White House for Fox: book

    "In my eyes and the eyes of others who had stayed to deal with all of the craziness, Hope had taken the easy way out," the former White House press secretary said of Hicks' departure for Fox.

  • In Portugal, There Is Virtually No One Left to Vaccinate

    Portugal’s health care system was on the verge of collapse. Hospitals in the capital, Lisbon, were overflowing and authorities were asking people to treat themselves at home. In the last week of January, nearly 2,000 people died as the virus spread. The country’s vaccine program was in a shambles, so the government turned to Vice Adm. Henrique Gouveia e Melo, a former submarine squadron commander, to right the ship. Eight months later, Portugal is among the world’s leaders in vaccinations, with

  • Steve Bannon Calls For 'Shock Troops' To 'Deconstruct' State As GOP Takes Oval Office

    Bannon told NBC that he wants to see “pre-trained teams ready to jump into federal agencies” as soon as the next Republican president takes power.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

    "The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?" the host asked Sen. John Barrasso

  • ‘He grabs me and freakin’ kisses me’: WyCo GOP vice chair accuses JoCo GOP chair

    Later that evening, she burst into tears. “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.” | Editorial

  • Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

    Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. A French request that two military planes be allowed to fly Sunday over Algerian territory was rejected, French military spokesman Col. Pascal Ianni said.

  • When Anthony Bourdain Invited Obama to Dinner... in Hanoi

    Pete Souza/White HouseLanding in Hanoi, I knew shockingly little about what to expect. At least the surroundings were familiar. Heading into town from the airport, my car was adrift in the usual sea of motorbikes, some carrying well-dressed commuters in suits or high heels, others laden with an impossible cargo, like a mattress or a family of eight, toddler perched on the handlebars.Out the window passed larger buildings and an ever-increasing number of new retail shops and neon lights, but also

  • Pandora Papers: Document dump allegedly links world leaders to secret wealth

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, D.C.-based network of reporters and media organizations, said the files are linked reuters.com/world/key-findings-leaked-pandora-papers-offshore-wealth-2021-10-04 to about 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.

  • Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. "As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have," Zelenskiy said.

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Jan. 6 committee 'on the right track' with Katrina Pierson subpoena

    Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is "on the right track" by subpoenaing 2016 Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson.

  • AOC appeared to dunk on Kyrsten Sinema as progressives and moderates feud, saying there isn't anything 'maverick' about protecting the rich

    Progressive and moderate Democrats have been feuding over key aspects of Biden's domestic agenda, including infrastructure and social spending.

  • Letters to the Editor: The Constitution isn't destroying democracy. The people we elect are

    Readers respond to a letter that blamed the state of American politics on the structural flaws embedded in the Constitution.

  • Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

    Ethiopia's parliament confirmed incumbent Abiy Ahmed as prime minister for a five-year term on Monday, cementing his power domestically amid mounting international concern of his government's handling of the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Abiy's party won a landslide victory in June's election. President Sahle-Work Zewde told parliament on Monday that government priorities included easing inflation - which has hovered around 20% this year - and the cost of living, as well as reducing unemployment.

  • South Dakota rivals offshore tax havens "in financial secrecy," Pandora Papers probe alleges

    Over a dozen U.S. states have become "leaders" in "peddling financial secrecy," according to a global investigation of leaked documents, known as the "Pandora Papers," published this weekend.Why it matters: "South Dakota, Nevada and other states have adopted financial secrecy laws that rival those of offshore jurisdictions," per the papers, obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, D.C., and shared with major news outlets.Get market news worthy o

  • Please Let Me Tweet, Trump Begs Judge in New Court Filing

    To avoid “the risk of further incitement of violence” the former president was permanently suspended from the platform just days after the attack on the Capitol in January