Biden looks to restore European allies' faith in the U.S.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden is traveling to Europe for the annual G20 Summit. He has promised to restore the U.S. to what he called its rightful place in the post-Trump era. But now his public support is waning and there are questions about how it could impact his international agenda. "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more.