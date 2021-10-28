Biden looks to restore European allies' faith in the U.S.

The Daily Beast

REUTERSLeap and the net will appear.That’s what Joe Biden is hoping for, at least. “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week,” Biden reportedly told Democrats on Thursday.That was behind closed doors. Sadly, Biden’s 11:30 am speech to the nation on Thursday consisted largely of the same trite talking points about “working people” and the “middle class” and how rich people should “pay your fair s