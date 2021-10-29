President Biden makes 1st stop in Rome in overseas trip
Biden plans to discuss human rights, the pandemic and the global climate crisis with Pope Francis.
Biden plans to discuss human rights, the pandemic and the global climate crisis with Pope Francis.
The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis on Friday, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up, People confirmed on Thursday. "They are not together right now.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday. The National Intelligence Service gave the assessment during a closed-door parliamentary briefing, saying it used artificial intelligence techniques, an analysis of super-resolution video of Kim and other methods to investigate Kim’s condition, said two lawmakers who attended the session. Despite Kim's thinner appearance, longtime North Korea observers have said Kim has no apparent health problems and his weight loss is likely the result of his efforts to improve his physique.
Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. On Oct. 20, he said he will build a new social media platform aimed in part at giving him a political forum after being banned by Facebook and Twitter, who said after the U.S. Capitol riots that Trump used their platforms to incite violence.
The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”
For many people, the land of opportunity can become a bit less appealing beyond the working years. Perhaps you yearn for the tropical beaches of Costa Rica. Or maybe you want to take advantage of free...
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on.
This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...
The Biden administration is considering issuing payments to immigrant families that were separated at the southern border under the Trump administration around $450,000 a person in compensation, for a total payout that could cost the government more than $1 billion, according to a new report.
Biden released a social spending plan half the size of the original package. Paid leave and free community college are gone, among others.
North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.
A House Democrat proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced to Congress. The new version of the bill, dubbed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, is now aimed at drawing more support...
"I'm supporting basically that everyone should pay their fair share," Manchin said, allowing wiggle room. He represents a state with no billionaires.
Fox NewsHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to Fox News star Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that he would “pass on all your messages” after the pro-Trump host groused about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “caving” on the recent debt-ceiling hike.Hannity has recently been incensed with McConnell for allowing Senate Democrats to pass a short-term increase of the debt limit by a slim party-line vote, rather than forcing them to raise the ceiling through budget reconciliation.Beside
“We've given people lots and lots of time to come along voluntarily. Now we're saying that we have the right to save New York to ensure the safety of our employees, the safety of our people," the mayor said.
With tourists stranded at vacation spots, major cities under lockdown and whole train-loads of passengers placed in quarantine, Chinese authorities have enlisted vast swaths of the population to track down and smother the country's third outbreak of the delta variant this year. On Friday, the National Health Commission reported 48 symptomatic coronavirus infections from local spread, bringing the number of confirmed cases from the latest outbreak to more than 300 people across 14 provinces.Subsc
In a tense exchange Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton told Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court.”
Not much is known about North Korea's huge special-operations force, but they are believed to be well trained and highly motivated.
Oregon Democrat Rep. Peter DeFazio, who is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, uttered profanities during a heated debate Wednesday on airline-enforced vaccine mandates.