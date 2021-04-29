Photos: President Biden marks momentous 100 days with first ever socially distanced address to Congress
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Times Photography Staff
·2 min read
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
Oops!
Something went wrong.
Please try again later.
President Biden, who has already signed one of the costliest measures in U.S. history to help the country rebound from the coronavirus crisis, is pushing for even more aggressive, long-term actions to reshape American life in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
The nationally televised, prime-time speech represents a coda to Biden’s initial 100 days in office, during which he focused on expanding vaccine distribution to slow the infection and death toll from COVID-19, and a pivot toward an increasingly ambitious agenda that, if successful, would make his presidency among the most transformative in generations.
Data: Gun Violence Archive; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosA deadly epidemic overshadowing President Biden's first 100 days has been mass shootings from day to day, coast to coast, affecting both urban and rural communities.Why it matters: The United States continues to grapple with whether and how to change its gun laws. Biden is expected to urge Congress to pass anti-gun violence legislation in tonight's address. He's already ordered flags to be flown at half-staff three times in response to shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and Indianapolis as well as in and near Atlanta.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe president also has issued executive actions, directing his administration to implement new rules addressing access to guns.By the numbers: Last year, there were more than 600 mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive — the most since at least 2014. Since Biden took office on Jan. 20, more than 700 people have been injured or killed in 139 mass shootings.What to watch: Gun purchases continue to spike, driven in part by first-time gun owners. Last month set a new record for firearm background checks at nearly 4.7 million, according to FBI statistics. Gun background checks had already surged 40% in 2020, compared to 2019. Of note: Axios Sneak Peek is counting down to Biden’s 100th day in office on Friday with data-driven analyses of the administration's accomplishments and challenges each day this week.Vaccinated AmericansUnemployment claimsMigrant kidsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: "No," and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organizations.
CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at how viewers reacted to President Biden's first speech in front of a joint session of Congress.
Throughout our history, Presidents have come to this chamber to speak to the Congress, to the nation, and to the world. 100 days since I took the oath of office, lifted my hand off our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.
U.S. President Joe Biden used his first joint address to Congress to plead with dozens of lawmakers in the room to work together and detailed a $4 trillion economic plan he said would make the country more competitive with China. It's a tradition for U.S. presidents to give their diagnosis of the nation during an address to Congress. Biden made the case that thanks to a successful vaccine roll out and a $1.9 trillion relief package, the United States, which has lost more than half a million people to the coronavirus, is on the upswing.