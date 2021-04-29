Photos: President Biden marks momentous 100 days with first ever socially distanced address to Congress

President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris, left and and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud in the U.S. Capitol on April 28, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

President Biden, who has already signed one of the costliest measures in U.S. history to help the country rebound from the coronavirus crisis, is pushing for even more aggressive, long-term actions to reshape American life in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

The nationally televised, prime-time speech represents a coda to Biden’s initial 100 days in office, during which he focused on expanding vaccine distribution to slow the infection and death toll from COVID-19, and a pivot toward an increasingly ambitious agenda that, if successful, would make his presidency among the most transformative in generations.

President Biden arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol. (Melina Mara / Pool Photo)

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before President Biden's address. (Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the Senate walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol. (Greg Nash / Pool Photo )

President Biden turns to applaud Vice President Kamala Harris as he speaks to a joint session of Congress. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Socially distanced lawmakers stand as President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress. (Caroline Brehman / Pool Photo)

President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla / Pool Photo)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) waits for President Joe Biden to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. (JONATHAN ERNST/Pool photo)

Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) before Biden's address. (Pool Photo)

First Lady Jill Biden waves next to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they wait for the arrival of President Biden to address a joint session of Congress. (Jim Watson / Pool Photo)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), right, takes a photo with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, left, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center, and and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (CAROLINE BREHMAN/Pool photo)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) prepares for a television appearance after President Joe Biden's address. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), left, hugs Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) before the address. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

President Joe bumps fists with members of Congress as he arrives for the address. (Jim Watson /Pool Photo)

President Joe Biden fist bumps US Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after he concluded his address. (MELINA MARA/Pool Photo)

President Joe Biden bump elbows with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after his address. (MELINA MARA/Pool Photo)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.