President Biden to mask up after COVID exposure, has second negative test

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time Tuesday but will wear a mask when close to others indoors because of his exposure to the virus through first lady Jill Biden, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jill Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Monday, has mild symptoms and remains in Delaware, according to the White House.

The president, who tested negative Monday, has no symptoms but is taking precautions because he was with his wife Monday.

Jean-Pierre said Biden will be masking while indoors and around people "in alignment" with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"And as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well," Jean-Pierre said. "The CDC guidelines recommend a combination of masking testing and monitoring for symptoms. The president is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician.”

No White House COVID-19 protocols are being updated amid the recent surge in COVID infections.

Jean-Pierre said the nation is in "our strongest position yet to fight COVID-19 and the viruses responsible for majority of fall and winter hospitalizations as we head into the fall."

That includes, she said, an updated vaccine that will be available later this month and effective treatments which can reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalizations and death.

Both Bidens tested positive for COVID last summer with no lasting effects.

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden has second negative COVID test but will wear mask