President Biden meets with senators to discuss Supreme Court nominee

Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, has introduced a couple of bills focused on the theft of car parts, such as catalytic converters. Assembly Bill 1659 would expand the definition of an "automobile dismantler" to include someone who keeps two or more used catalytic converters that are not attached to a motor vehicle, and existing law makes it a crime for a person to act as an automobile dismantler without having an established place of business and having a current, valid license. Assembly Bill 1653 is related to property crimes. Existing law requires the California Highway Patrol to work with the Department of Justice to organize a regional property crimes task force to identify areas experiencing increased levels of property crimes and help local law enforcement with personnel and equipment.