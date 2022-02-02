President Biden meets with senators to discuss Supreme Court nominee

President Biden is looking for input from both parties as he considers who to nominate to the Supreme Court. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" with details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

    The DeFuniak Springs Police Department recently purchased four new restraint devices designed to apprehend people with little to no harm.

  • Fire and potential explosion at North Carolina ferterlizer plant triggers evacuation orders

    WGHP-TV reports that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street. City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.

  • ‘Building back worse’: Wisconsin’s fight over the production of USPS vehicles

    Political and labor leaders say that unless Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense’s production is done in state, Democrats will be hurt in November’s elections A USPS next-generation delivery vehicle on display in Las Vegas. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Wisconsin residents cheered when Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer, won a large contract to build a new generation of post office delivery vehicles - up to 165,000 – but now Wisconsinites are fuming about the company’s de

  • Republican Comments About Supreme Court Picks Shows America Is A Long Way From Respecting Qualified Black Women

    After the dust settled from Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement, reminding all that President Biden pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court , I figured there would be some pushback. In the Supreme Court’s 231 year history, only three Supreme Court judges have been Black or Latinx. Despite these courts not reflecting the communities over which they preside, some representatives would like to keep the status quo exactly where it is–especially when it comes

  • Get real — white guys have benefited from affirmative action for 400 years! | Opinion

    We don’t even know the woman’s name yet.

  • Senate introduces bill to allow farmers to fix their own equipment

    A new bill aims to make it easier for farmers to repair their own farm equipment and is part of the broader "right to repair" movement fighting repair restrictions.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Slams Biden over Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court: ‘Identity Politics Is Destroying Our Country’

    Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard attacked President Biden on Monday for making key personnel decisions on the basis of race and gender.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar defends a white nationalist with Jan. 6 ties. Is that really OK, America?

    That Rep. Paul Gosar is defending Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist with apparent ties to the Jan. 6 coup is ... completely unsurprising.

  • Democratic congresswoman refuses to meet with unvaccinated constituents

    Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and members of her staff will not hold in-person meetings with people yet to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • The Best Way To Stop Putin's Invasion of Ukraine

    Can the West stop Putin from invading Ukraine? Putin has been a dictator for over 20 years, and over that time Russia has faced a lot of problems—a stagnant economy, the most extreme wealth disparity of any major country, and endemic hopelessness that infects millions of ordinary citizens. As a result, Putin’s approval ratings are as low as they’ve ever been, hovering in the low 60s.

  • U.S. Supreme Court contender Jackson backs unions in first ruling

    A judge seen as a leading contender to be nominated by President Joe Biden to the U.S. Supreme Court penned her first ruling as an appeals court judge on Tuesday, striking down a policy begun under former President Donald Trump that had restricted the bargaining power of federal-sector labor unions. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit wrote that a federal labor board failed to explain its abrupt departure in 2020 from decades of precedent when it limited government agencies' obligations to bargain with unions over workplace changes. The ruling represented an important win for unions that collectively represent more than a million government employees and could help burnish Jackson's reputation with organized labor and Democrats as Biden considers appointing her to the Supreme Court.

  • Chile Vote Marks First Step in Long Path to Seizing Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- A proposal that opens the door to nationalizing some of the biggest copper and lithium mines in the world was approved in first instance by a committee as part of the drafting of a new constitution in Chile.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hed

  • Why Lindsey Graham is going all-in on Biden SCOTUS pick

    The South Carolina Republican swung from Trump critic to supporter, and now he's swinging from Biden antagonizer to potential ally.

  • Lawmakers reject Gov. Kristi Noem's plan to expand camping at Custer State Park

    After nearly two hours of testimony and debate, the House Ag and Natural Resources Committee voted 9-3 against Gov. Kristi Noem's plan.

  • People seen fleeing home before Hillsborough deputies’ murder-suicide in St. Augustine

    A neighbor said that, before he heard gunshots, authorities ordered a man to come out of the home near the St. Augustine beach. A number of deputies were on vacation there.

  • McConnell looks to turn down the temperature on Supreme Court fight

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is looking to dial down the drama as he plots his party's strategy for the upcoming Supreme Court fight. McConnell is navigating complex political headwinds. He's got conservative firebrands, including some GOP senators with White House dreams, who could use the nomination to garner attention from the party's base. Meanwhile, a handful of Republicans are viewed as swing votes, meaning there's no...

  • Proposed California bills target catalytic converter thefts

    Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, has introduced a couple of bills focused on the theft of car parts, such as catalytic converters. Assembly Bill 1659&nbsp;would expand the definition of an "automobile dismantler" to include someone who keeps two or more used catalytic converters that are not attached to a motor vehicle, and existing law makes it a crime for a person to act as an automobile dismantler without having an established place of business and having a current, valid license. Assembly Bill 1653&nbsp;is related to property crimes. Existing law requires the California Highway Patrol to work with the Department of Justice to organize a regional property crimes task force to identify areas experiencing increased levels of property crimes and help local law enforcement with personnel and equipment.

  • Clyburn's favorite for high court faces scrutiny over corporate work

    A federal judge whose name has been among those floated as a potential replacement for Justice Stephen Breyer is likely to face growing scrutiny from progressives over her background as a lawyer defending employers from workplace lawsuits. President Biden last month nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs to the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, and though her confirmation is still pending, she is already among the list of...

  • Indiana Senate approves bill that makes it easier to remove rogue township trustees

    A bill passed in the Indiana Senate Tuesday morning might stymie rogue township trustees, such as the problems experienced in Tippecanoe County.

  • Republicans insist on release of report on alleged whippings at the border

    A group of Republican lawmakers penned a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisting the Biden administration release the findings of its investigation into accusations Border Patrol agents on horseback were photographed whipping Haitian migrants.