President Biden meets with world leaders in Belgium for emergency NATO summit
President Biden meets with NATO, EU and G7 leaders in Brussels to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ed O'Keefe has the latest from Belgium.
President Biden meets with NATO, EU and G7 leaders in Brussels to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ed O'Keefe has the latest from Belgium.
Former President Bill Clinton joins "CBS Mornings" to reflect on the life and legacy of his colleague and friend former Secretary Madeleine Albright.
President Joe Biden is in Europe amid a busy day of diplomatic talks, with the Russia-Ukraine war and potential new sanctions on Moscow in focus.
Over the past couple of decades there has been a shift away from upholding patient autonomy to prioritizing public health. Terry Vine/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesSitting barely 6 feet away from me, my patient yelled angrily, his face mask slipping to his upper lip: “No, I will not get vaccinated. And nothing you do or say will change that fact.” He provided no reason for why he was so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine. As a primary care resident physician working in an underserved area of Readin
Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital.
Mark Pomerantz, one of two Manhattan DA prosecutors who resigned last month, said in his resignation letter that not holding Trump accountable is a "grave failure of justice."
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram and posted a completely nude mirror selfie.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most notable people in the world that have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Both stars have received much criticism from those who support the ...
The Duchess of Cambridge honored her host country with her style
GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu
Former heavyweight Mike Tyson almost put them paws on a man who pulled a gun on him. TMZ reports the champ took a night off […]
"Bling bling it’s me."View Entire Post ›
The US Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict.
Kelly Ripa revealed why she was away from the ABC daytime talk show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' for three weeks. Kelly prerecorded episodes before she left so she could spend time with her family.
Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.
Trump withdrew his support for Brooks' Senate run this week, as the congressman struggles to keep his campaign afloat.
The Tennessee lawmaker doesn't seem to know what's in the U.S. Constitution.
Police say the woman was with her boyfriend and three small children early Wednesday morning when the ex-boyfriend shattered windows, entered, then exited when she showed a handgun. He allegedly returned with a gun of his own and pointed it at the other man’s head.
Dershowitz had previously praised Cruz, whom he taught at Harvard University, for making "brilliant arguments."
People couldn't believe the extremist Republican's tweet was real.
NYPDThe Queens resident believed to have killed a beloved singing coach on the sidewalk earlier this month called the woman a “bitch” before fatally shoving her, prosecutors said Tuesday.Lauren Pazienza then allegedly lingered in the neighborhood to watch as emergency services arrived to help Barbara Maier Gustern, 87. Gustern was transported to a hospital and died of severe head trauma five days later, according to the New York Police Department. She did not regain consciousness.Pazienza and Gu