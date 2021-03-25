President Biden and Megan Rapinoe on income inequality

Sports Pulse: Biden and Rapinoe discuss wage differences

Video Transcript

PRESIDENT BIDEN: The pay gap is real. And this team is living proof that you can be the very best at what you do and still have to fight for equal pay.

MEGAN RAPINOE: I've helped, along with all of my teammates virtually here today, one teammate literally here today, win four World Cup championships and four Olympic gold medals for the United States. And despite those wins, I've been devalued. I've been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. And I've been told that I don't deserve any more than less because I am a woman.

You see, despite all the wins, I'm still paid less than men who do the same job that I do. For each trophy, of which there are many, and for each win, for each tie, and for each time that we play, it's less. And I know there are millions of people who are marginalized by gender in the world and experience the same thing in their jobs.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: This pandemic has only exacerbated the problem. Women are on the front lines as essential workers, particularly women of color, in hospitals, grocery stores, childcare facilities, farms, factories. But they're still earning less. Be the Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act. The bill will remove loopholes in the law allowing employers to justify gender pay disparities. It would help hold employers accountable for systemic pay discrimination.