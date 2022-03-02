President Biden: 'More jobs in one year than ever before'
President Biden says his "American Rescue Plan" left no one behind, compared to the previous administration.
The first week of March will be an action-packed one between the State of the Union address, OPEC+ meeting, and jobs report. Plus, earnings reports from Lucid, Zoom, Salesforce, Target, Dollar Tree, Best Buy, Kroger, and Costco.
DeSantis refuses to send Florida National Guard members to Biden’s State of the Union
Ominous clouds hang over the stock market, and investors need to tread carefully. As we move into March, it's important to prepare for more volatility driven by the Federal Reserve and international conflicts. Earnings season is just about over, which is bad news for the stock market.
Stressing over retirement is something a lot of us do from time to time. But you can take steps to mitigate your concerns.
Gov. Ron DeSantis used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to open a new line of attack Monday on President Biden.
Democrats and Republicans from various wings of their parties are expected to speak after the president on Tuesday
The Biden administration on Monday declined to appeal a January court decision that invalidated oil and gas leases it sold last year. In a new court filing, the administration said it would not appeal the ruling. The decision was not a surprise, since the administration has argued that it was compelled to sell the leases in the first place by a different court order. Other parties, namely the state of Louisiana and oil and gas lobbying group the...
A new survey found that 92% of US workers would prefer a four-day work week. What could be more popular than that?
The biggest set of missing workers may be a group economists don't think about too much.
Some of the knowledge this Fool has picked up over the past few years has helped change her approach to retirement planning.
The decision came in response to the Estee Lauder executive sharing a meme on his personal Instagram that contained a racial slur.
Use this financial checklist to make sure you don’t leave any money on the table when you leave your job.
The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.
Target is setting a higher starting wage range for hourly workers and expanding access to health care benefits for another 20% of its workforce.Why it matters: The hike comes amid a battle for hourly workers across retail, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The company said it will start workers between $15 to $24 per hour depending on the job and the local market.The new range will apply to workers in its stor
If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.
Being invited to interview is exciting, especially for a job you really want. Just as employers evaluate a candidate to make sure they're a good fit, it's important for you to make sure an employer and job match your needs and goals.