1st Native American US treasurer to be appointed, head Mint

FILE - Marilynn "Lynn" Malerba stands next to a photograph of late Chief Ralph Sturges at Tribal offices in Uncasville, Conn., on March 4, 2010. Malerba, who is Native American, was nominated to be U.S. Treasurer in a historic first, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Biden's nomination of Malerba to the federal Treasury role was announced ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Janet Yellen
    Janet Yellen
    Economist

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first.

The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department, which will be overseen by the U.S. treasurer.

The treasurer’s duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint, serving as a liaison with the Federal Reserve and overseeing Treasury’s Office of Consumer Policy. The treasurer's signature appears on U.S. currency.

Malerba, who is the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, previously worked as a registered nurse, according to the tribe's website, and has served in various tribal government roles. The tribe's reservation is located on the Thames River in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“For the first time in history, a Tribal leader and Native woman’s name will be the signature on our currency,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in remarks prepared ahead of the announcement.

“Chief Malerba will expand our unique relationship with Tribal nations, continuing our joint efforts to support the development of Tribal economies and economic opportunities for Tribal citizens,” Yellen said.

Yellen was set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation. She is expected to focus on how the American Rescue Plan has affected tribal communities.

The relief package allotted more than $30 billion to Tribal governments, some of which oversee the poorest communities in the nation.

For instance, 59% of Rosebud Sioux Tribal households live in poverty, according to U.S. government estimates. Native communities have also suffered the brunt of waves of COVID-19-related deaths and drug overdoses.

Biden, a Democrat, has taken several steps to demonstrate his commitment to tribal nations, including naming Deb Haaland as the first Native American to lead the Interior Department.

Haaland is leading a reckoning with the U.S. government's role in Native American boarding schools, which stripped children of their cultures and identities.

On Wednesday, the Senate Indian Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on the Interior Department’s report on its investigation into the federal government’s past oversight of Native American boarding schools.

Biden also issued the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with the intent of refocusing the federal holiday previously dedicated to explorer Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native people.

“It is especially important that our Native voices are respected," Malerba said in a statement. "This appointment underscores this Administration’s commitment to doing just that. I am excited to serve our communities as Treasurer and for the work ahead.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: India, Bangladesh floods destroy homes, lives

    Early and strong monsoon rains have brought heavy flooding to northeastern India and Bangladesh, killing dozens of people, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and cutting millions off from crucial supplies. In the particularly hard-hit area of Sylhet in Bangladesh, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered halfway to the ceiling with water. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June.

  • Biden to appoint first Native American to serve as Treasurer

    President Biden is set to announce the appointment of Lynn Malerba, the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Tribe and the first Native American to serve as the U.S. Treasurer. In a statement, the Treasury said that Malerba, who previously served in the department’s Tribal Advisory Committee, will also oversee the Office of Tribal and Native…

  • Biden appoints first Native American as U.S. Treasurer, with signature on money

    ROSEBUD, South Dakota (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to appoint Mohegan Indian Tribe Lifetime Chief Marilynn Malerba as U.S. Treasurer, marking the first time a Native American's signature will appear on U.S. currency. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is visiting the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota on Tuesday, also announced the creation of a new Treasury Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, which will report to the treasurer and administer tribal relations. Malerba's appointment by Biden also will allow Yellen's signature to be added to the U.S. currency, as this was prohibited without a U.S. treasurer in place.

  • Earl and Countess of Wessex to underscore UK-Cyprus ties

    The Earl and Countess of Wessex met Tuesday with the president of Cyprus as part of a three-day visit to the former British colony to underscore close bilateral ties and to meet soldiers serving with a U.N. peacekeeping force and those stationed at two U.K. military bases. The Earl — the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and her late husband Prince Philip — and his wife were received by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and his wife Andri at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Nicosia. Anastasiades was expected to discuss with the royal couple ways to bolster relations between the U.K. and Cyprus, where thousands of British expatriates live and many more visit as a popular vacation destination.

  • Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought

    The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they lost the most basic of services: water. A combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high water use has left residents of Mexico’s industrial powerhouse to resort to extreme measures that call up images of isolated, poorer areas: storing water in buckets to use a scoopful at a time. “We are panicked, because we don’t know when the water will come back on,” said 60-year-old Monterrey resident María del Carmen Lara.

  • Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt on start of regional tour

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Egypt on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said, starting his first tour outside the Gulf region in over three years. The prince's trip comes ahead of next month's visit to the region by U.S. President Joe Biden, who is expected to meet Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia after a visit to Israel, with the Ukraine conflict and regional security on the agenda. Prince Mohammed, known as MbS, will hold talks with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Turkey on strengthening bilateral cooperation and matters of joint interest, Saudi state news agency SPA said.

  • Ukraine news - live: Putin’s ‘exhausted’ military has 200 soldiers ‘killed in a day’

    Putin’s troops are possibly ‘running low on stocks of advanced cruise missiles’

  • Paramount+ to Order 150 Int’l Originals by 2025, Unveils New Slate

    Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ is continuing to invest in original content sourced from international markets, unveiling a slate of seven new titles, mostly series, Monday, that will debut around the world and saying it is planning to commission 150 international originals by 2025. The new internationally originated programming, including a show about former Mexican […]

  • Biggest rail strike in 30 years brings UK to standstill

    STORY: Picket lines appeared at dawn and will be lined by some of the more than 40,000 rail workers who are due to strike on Tuesday, Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25), bringing the network to a standstill. The London Underground was also shut due to the strike.In Tonbridge, in southeast England, the sun came up on a shuttered train station as members from the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) picketed outside.Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure to do more to help British households who face the toughest economic hit in decades, said the industrial action would harm businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.Unions have said the rail strikes could mark the start of a "summer of discontent" with teachers, medics, waste disposal workers and even barristers moving towards industrial action as surging food and fuel prices pushes inflation towards 10%.

  • Dhruv Kapoor Men’s Spring 2023

    A celebration of uplifting fashion stuff, fresh and fun.

  • Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski leaves government

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader and deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski has resigned from his position in government, PAP news agency said on Tuesday. Kaczynski, who was also the head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee, said that he would be replaced by the Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak.

  • Nick Faldo to retire from CBS Sports booth, be replaced by Trevor Immelman

    Nick Faldo will retire from the CBS Sports booth at the end of the PGA Tour season in August.

  • What’s next after Russia reduced gas to Europe?

    It's not a summer heat wave that's making European leaders and businesses sweat. It's fear that Russia's manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner.

  • Fire engulfs Donetsk school says governor

    STORY: Pavlo Kyrylenko said school number 6 is the third one in the city to be damaged by Russian troops.He also said there have been around two hundred schools destroyed in the entire Donetsk region since the beginning of invasion.The footage showed flames spreading throughout the building, with large plumes of smoke rising above. The location of the video was verified by nearby buildings, street view on Google Maps and file imagery of school number 6 in Avdiivka. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video and the date it was filmed.The war has entered a brutal phase in recent weeks, with Russian forces concentrating on Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Donbas, which Russia claims on behalf of separatists.

  • Dams, taps running dry in northern Mexico amid historic water shortages

    Her elderly neighbor is hard of hearing so Maria Luisa Robles, a convenience store worker in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, shouted the question a second time: Have you run out of water? The taps across this working-class neighborhood of Sierra Ventana dried up over a week ago amid a historic shortage that's gripped the most important industrial city in Mexico. "We're all struggling because there's no running water," said Robles, 60.

  • Black Finance Experts Say Juneteenth Calls for a Lesson In Economic Understanding

    Social influencers focused on improving the financial education of Black Americans are emphasizing a message of financial freedom this Juneteenth

  • How will 2026 World Cup actually work?

    After the excitement of the 2026 World Cup host cities being announced, the next question has been this: how will this all work?

  • Pence Says He’s Never Seen a President Lie as Much as … Biden

    The former vice president is still carrying water for Donald Trump, who wanted him dead last Jan. 6 after he refused to accept one of the most consequential fabrications in American history

  • Is the Jan. 6 committee sitting on explosive evidence of Trump's role in the Capitol assault?

    The Jan. 6 Committee has hinted of potentially explosive information tying people in Trump's orbit to the planning of the violent Capitol attack

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert called Biden's infrastructure bill 'wasteful' and 'garbage.' Now she wants $33 million in infrastructure funding for a new bridge.

    On Monday, Boebert sent a letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg strongly supporting the South Bridge Project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.