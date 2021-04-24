  • Oops!
President Biden officially calls mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Empire genocide

President Biden officially called the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire 106 years ago a genocide. Armenian Americans celebrated the announcement while the Turkish government denounced Biden's declaration.

Video Transcript

- Today marks 106 year since the mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, what's now Turkey. More than 1.5 million people died. Today, President Biden officially called it genocide.

It happened in a statement. Mr. Biden didn't make any comments as he left the White House on his way to Delaware. In Los Angeles, Armenian Americans turned out to celebrate and remember. Turkey denounced the Declaration, maintaining the violence was part of clashes during World War I.

  • Biden Marks Armenian ‘Genocide’ in Challenge to Ally Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden commemorated the 106th anniversary of the mass killing of Armenians by twice calling it a “genocide” -- a word no U.S. leader since Ronald Reagan has used to describe the event for fear of alienating NATO ally Turkey.In response, a spokesman for Turkey’s president suggested the U.S. look at its own history. “The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a written statement timed to Saturday’s commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.“One and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination,” Biden said. “We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”The move fulfills a campaign promise to Armenian-Americans, but risks pushing Turkey further into Russia’s orbit. Turkey has denied that its predecessors in the Ottoman Empire committed wholesale atrocities, calling the allegations “slander,” and suggesting that Biden’s declaration was more about domestic politics.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded quickly on Twitter, saying his country has “nothing to learn from anybody about our own past.”The ministry issued a statement saying the U.S. had opened “a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.”The U.S. president had made a “grave mistake,” the ministry said, adding that Biden was under the way of “radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups.”Biden’s statement came a day after his first phone call as president with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he gave advance notice of the statement and used the word “genocide,” according to officials familiar with the call.Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Erdogan, said Saturday that the U.S. had repeated the “slander” toward Turkey. “We recommend that the U.S. President look at his own history and present.Neither side on Friday mentioned the contentious issue in their formal statements about the discussion, and instead focused on a planned meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.Still, the Turkish lira dropped 1% against the dollar on the news Friday, extending the Turkish currency’s week-long slide to 3.9%.As Turkey braced for the Biden statement, officials there warned that the move would severely damage relations between the countries.“The best way for President Biden to ruin what is left of Turkish-American relations is for him to acknowledge the false Armenian allegations that the Ottoman Turks performed an act of genocide early last century,” Ilnur Cevik, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said Friday on Twitter.Reagan was the last U.S. president to call the atrocities committed against the Armenians a genocide, in 1981. He soon backtracked under pressure from Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed after the end of World War I.Erdogan on Wednesday said that his administration “will continue to defend the truths in the face of the lie of ‘genocide of Armenians’ and those who are backing this slander with political calculations,” according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.Turkey has been a key U.S. strategic partner, providing a bridge to the Islamic world and countering Russian ambitions. But increasing friction on a number of issues -- including Erdogan’s increasingly heavy hand against political opponents and the press -- has led Turkey’s leader to seek a closer relationship with Moscow.The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Turkey and cut it out of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 fighter program --unprecedented for a NATO ally -- after Turkey began purchasing S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia.Although Russia has recognized the Armenian genocide for decades, Moscow appeared eager to use Biden’s move to drive a wedge into NATO. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that the Biden administration “is making it clear that it actually does not view Erdogan as a partner and a politician worth betting on, and will build relations with him from the position of force.”President Barack Obama, critical of the George W. Bush administration’s failure to use the word “genocide,” made a campaign promise to change course. Over eight years he offered increasingly strong condemnations -- calling the 1915 events “the first mass atrocity of the 20th century” in which 1.5 million Armenians “were deported, massacred, and marched to their deaths in the final days of the Ottoman Empire.” He didn’t use the word genocide, though, instead recognizing the anniversary as “Armenian Remembrance Day.”The word “genocide” carries a particular stigma under international law, which defines it as the injuring or forcible removal of people with “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.”The nation’s leading Armenian-American group said Biden’s recognition was an important step toward human rights into the 21st century.“President Biden’s affirmation of the Armenian Genocide marks a critically important moment in the arc of history in defense of human rights. By standing firmly against a century of denial, President Biden has charted a new course. Affirmation of the Armenian Genocide enhances America’s credibility and recommits the United States to the worldwide cause of genocide prevention,” said Armenian Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.(Updates with Erdogan spokesman from tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Armenian prime minister praises Biden for recognizing Armenian genocide

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan praised President Biden on Saturday for formally recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 as an act of genocide, saying the move "reaffirms the supremacy of human rights," according to AP.Why it matters: The unprecedented designation — which has been largely avoided by previous administrations over fears of straining relations with Turkey — and Pashinyan's response come on Armenian Remembrance Day. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The mass killing occurred when the Ottoman Turks attempted to transport Armenians from eastern Anatolia to the Syrian desert during World War I. Armenians and several other countries estimate that up to 1.5 million died. Turkey has recognized atrocities that occurred during this time, but denies it was an act genocide and claims the death toll has been exaggerated. What they're saying: Pashinyan said the recognition “reaffirms the supremacy of human rights and values ​​in international relations. From this point of view, it is an ... inspiring example for all who want to build a just and tolerant international society together," according to AP.“I highly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step towards the restoration of truth and historical justice, invaluable support to the descendants of the victims of the Armenian genocide," he said to Biden in a message.Of note: Armenia officials, including Pashinyan, commemorated the 106th anniversary of Armenian Genocide with a ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Tsitsernakaberd Hill in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.The big picture: The genocide designation has been strongly opposed by Turkey and is likely to infuriate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has previously warned that such an assertion would harm U.S.-Turkey relations. "We have nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey's minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet. "We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

