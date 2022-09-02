President Biden: "When people voted for Donald Trump, they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol."

President Biden pushes back on the notion that he has vilified tens of millions of Trump voters.

“I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat. I do think that anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it's used, refuses to acknowledge an election that’s been won, insists upon changing the way in which the rules are composed — that is a threat to democracy. Democracy. Everything we stand for, everything we stand for rests on the platform of democracy. When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now — they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol, they weren't voting for overruling an election, they were voting for a philosophy he put forward. So I am not talking about anything other than, it is inappropriate and it's not only happening here, but in other parts of the world, where there’s a failure to recognize and condemn violence whenever it’s use for political purposes, failure to condemn the attempt to manipulate electoral outcomes, failure to acknowledge when the elections were won or lost.”