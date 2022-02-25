President Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as SCOTUS nominee

Reuters Videos

STORY: LOCATOR: Islamabad, PakistanThis food truck in Pakistan is staffed only by deaf peopleCustomers order by signaling with their handsaided by diagrams on the side of the truck that cover the basics (SOUNDBITE) (Sign Language) CO-FOUNDER OF ABEY KHAO, SHEIKH FAIZAN, SAYING:"Most corporate sectors are afraid of hiring deaf youth because of the communication gap. In the government sector, people like us mostly have to work at low-grade jobs. We should create our own path through entrepreneurship, no matter how small it is, because we value our dignity as independent living beings more than anything else.”The food truck is the brainchild of a hearing-impaired familyBoth parents and their two sons are either totally or partially deafTheir daughter, who can hear, came up with the idea for Abey Khaoto create opportunities for her brothersand bridge communication gaps between hearing and deaf people (SOUNDBITE) (English) STUDENT, MISAL SHAHZAD, SAYING:“I’ve learnt like you say ‘hello’ (gestures), and that’s how you say ‘thank you’ (gestures). That’s 'friendship' (gestures), and then if you want to say ‘yes’, that’s the sign (gestures).”