President Biden plans to sign executive orders each day this week that will address issues from racial inequity to climate change, report says

Amanda Krause
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Delaware on December 9, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP

  • Joe Biden is expected to sign additional executive orders every day this week.

  • According to a memo obtained by The Hill, the President will first address American workers and racial equity.

  • He'll then focus on climate change, health care, and immigration, as reported by the publication.

President Joe Biden hit the ground running after being sworn into office on Wednesday, and he's not slowing down.

According to a memo obtained by The Hill, Biden plans to sign executive actions each day during the second week of his presidency. Many of the orders will reverse those put into place by Donald Trump.

From reuniting migrant families to reversing the "global gag rule," here's what the President reportedly has planned.

On Monday and Tuesday, Joe Biden will reportedly focus on American workers and racial equity

At the start of the week, according to The Hill, Biden will likely begin fulfilling his campaign promise of supporting American workers and businesses. He's expected to sign an executive order that urges agencies to strengthen policies towards purchasing goods and services from US-based brands.

The following day, the President is reportedly set to sign numerous executive orders that support racial equity - starting with one that reinstates "Obama-era rules on the transfer of military-style equipment to local law enforcement," as reported by The Hill.

Other executive orders expected to emerge on Tuesday would help improve prison conditions, start eliminating private prisons, strengthen relationships with indigenous tribes, stop discrimination against Asian communities, and promote equality in housing.

The President will focus on climate change and health care in the middle of the week

On Wednesday, as reported by The Hill, Biden plans to announce an Earth-Day summit that will be hosted in the US, and sign an executive order that describes climate change as a "national security priority."

Arguably the most controversial executive order to be signed by Biden will come on Thursday. According to the publication, the President is expected to reverse the "global gag rule" or Mexico City policy, which prohibits the US from funding global groups that promote or perform abortions.

Similarly, Biden will likely start to make changes to Trump's Title X Family Planning grant program, begin strengthening Medicaid, and create an open-enrollment plan under the Affordable Care Act.

Friday will be all about immigration, according to The Hill

The publication reported that Biden will likely continue to reverse Trump's immigration policies - which Biden began to do on his first day in office - through executive orders that address the causes of migration from Central America and reunite migrant families who were separated under rules of the previous administration.

Read more: Biden unveils immigration proposal that offers green cards and overtime pay to farm workers and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

Another potential plan for Friday includes reviewing "actions to remove barriers and restore trust in the legal immigration system, including improving the naturalization process," according to a memo obtained by The Hill.

Read The Hill's full report on Joe Biden's upcoming executive orders here.

Read the original article on Insider

