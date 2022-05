The Conversation

LeventeGyori/Shutterstock.comFive centuries ago, Martin Luther, a German monk, initiated a split in Christianity that came to be known as the Protestant Reformation. After the Reformation, deep divisions between Protestants and Catholics contributed to wars, hostility and violence in Europe and America. For centuries, each side denounced the other and sought to convert its followers. Then, in the early 1900s, ambitious Protestants in the U.S. attempted the unthinkable. Building on ideas circulat