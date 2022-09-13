President Biden pushes 'moonshot' effort to find cure for cancer on JFK speech anniversary
Joe Biden announced his "moonshot" effort to find a cure for cancer during his speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
President Joe Biden said Monday said if Democrats lose Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, it's going to be a “difficult two years,” and he's going to be spending a lot of time “with the veto pen.”
Local cancer survivors hopeful Biden's Cancer Moonshot plan makes a difference
President Biden is making a push for his 'Cancer Moonshot' intiative which he hopes will end the disease as we know it. Debra Alfarone explanes the plan.
Some maybe wondering who is eligible to receive the new omicron-specific boosters.
Heather Walker met President Joe Biden in Boston just before he delivered his "Cancer Moonshot" speech. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with oncologist and University of Pennsylvania professor Dr. Zeke Emanuel about President Joe Biden’s cancer moonshot initiative.
