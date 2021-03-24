Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stef W. Kight
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden is putting Vice President Harris in charge of addressing the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, senior administration officials announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Just as President Obama tasked Biden with fixing the U.S. economy after he assumed office in 2009, Biden is putting his own vice president in charge of a problem threatening to overshadow the new administration's successful launch.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Harris will lead efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019.

  • "Starting today, the Northern Triangle nations and Mexico will know there was one senior official dedicated to this effort. To be very clear, this is an important task," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.

  • It was held just an hour before a White House event with Biden, Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The announcement and high-level meeting, coming the same day the White House arranged a trip for senior aides and members of Congress to South Texas, illustrated the breadth of the administration's efforts to get control of the problem.

  • Republicans say Biden is to blame for refusing to reinstate a Trump-era policy to expel unaccompanied minors, as well as more accommodating language the president's own press secretary concedes is connected to the administration's humanitarian values.

What they're saying: "President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president," one of the three officials briefing reporters said, "and today he is turning to the vice president."

  • The first goal will be stemming the flow of illegal migrants to the U.S.

  • In a broader context, Harris also will work on establishing a strategic partnership with the Central American countries "based on respect and shared values," another official said.

  • The work will be conducted with the understanding that "these countries are our friends and our neighbors. They are members of our shared community of the Americas and within the Western Hemisphere."

Details: One official said Harris spoke Wednesday morning with Ricardo Zúñiga, the State Department’s special envoy to the Northern Triangle.

  • Zúñiga and other top border officials left earlier this week for Mexico and planned to go on to Guatemala with the goal of addressing local problems fueling the migration north.

  • They include lax responses to the coronavirus pandemic, rampant crime, as well as the aftereffects of two hurricanes that blew through the region.

  • The Biden administration has discussed increased aid to address some of these root concerns.

The bottom line: "The people of the Northern Triangle certainly deserve to experience freedom and opportunity, and be able to access protection within the Northern Triangle," one official told reporters.

  • "They shouldn't have to come to the United States to seek that freedom and opportunity, and that's what she'll be working toward."

  • Among the items to tackle are local corruption and ways to improve local economies.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

    President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border. Biden made the announcement as he and Harris met at the White House on Wednesday with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas and other immigration advisers to discuss the increase in unaccompanied young migrants arriving at the border in recent weeks.

  • How to watch Biden's first presidential press conference

    The president will field questions at his first formal press conference on Thursday, March 25.

  • Biden's rescue pet returns to White House after more training for life as a first dog

    U.S. President Joe Biden's rescue pet Major is back in Washington after an incident at the White House prompted a round of training to help acclimate him to life as a first dog. "Champ and Major are here at the White House," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, referring to the president's two German Shepherds. Biden earlier this month said Major was still getting used to life at the 18-acre complex in the U.S. capital, surrounded by aides and security officers, but was for the most part a sweet dog beloved by staff.

  • POLL: Support for Providing Pathway to Citizenship Has Plummeted Since Biden Took Office

    Americans’ support for providing a pathway to citizenship has plummeted since President Joe Biden took office in January as the new administration has struggled to get a handle on the worsening crisis at the southern border, according to a new poll. A Politico/ Morning Consult poll shows just 43 percent of voters believe that undocumented immigrants who are currently living in the United States should be offered a pathway to citizenship. That figure has dropped 14 points since January. Among Democrats, support fell from 72 percent to 57 percent, while just one-in-four Republicans were in favor of the proposed pathway, a decrease of ten percentage points. The poll, which was conducted between March 19 and March 22 among a national sample of 1,994 registered voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Experts say Biden’s plan to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants has served as an incentive for migrants to attempt to cross the border. The shift in support comes as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently called the situation at the border “difficult” and said the administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” While Mayorkas said “poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries” are to blame for the influx, and have “propelled migration to our southwest border for years,” Republicans have said it is Biden who is at fault for the surge, after he rescinded the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) and reinstated “catch and release.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said its agents encountered 100,000 migrants making illegal crossings in February, a 28 percent increase from the month before. Photos of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas leaked by Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) reveal severe overcrowding in the makeshift shelter as the administration struggles to accommodate an influx of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border. As the situation has worsened, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector have reportedly been directed to allow illegal immigrants into the country without scheduled court dates. Agents have been told to use prosecutorial discretion to process and release migrants without issuing a Notice to Appear (NTA), which includes details about the hearing at which a court determines whether to process a migrant’s asylum claim. Skipping the NTA process allows agents to avoid hours of paperwork required to issue the notices. The new direction makes migrants responsible for seeking an asylum hearing through Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or legal assistance. Many migrants are now being registered into the system with biometric data and then released into the public amid a growing surge at the border that has overwhelmed governmental resources and facilities.

  • Fake News and Murder Charges: How Italy Became Ground Zero for AstraZeneca’s Disastrous Rollout

    Massimo Pinca via ReutersROME—Nothing kills faith in a vaccine quite like manslaughter charges implying that it’s lethal. It helps little when the same drugmaker is accused of fudging data and hiding millions of vials in a warehouse inside Italy—a country experiencing massive vaccine shortages. The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Was Paused. That’s a Good Thing.But such is the story of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine curse. Once hoped to be the workhorse of the European Union’s vaccine program, the AstraZeneca vaccine was meant to offer an escape route out of the pandemic But now people are rolling their sleeves back down at the thought of getting an AZ jab. But for all the bad press, little of it is actually true. News reports Wednesday morning out of Italy screamed that the company had hidden or lost 30 million doses in a warehouse south of Rome—around the same number of doses they failed to deliver to the continent thanks to what they had, at the time, called production glitches. But the 30 million doses in the Catalent finishing facility that La Stampa newspaper claimed were lost were actually well-documented and inventoried, a representative for Catalent told The Daily Beast. They all had lot numbers and none were ever intended for Europe. Instead, most were prepared to be sent to third-world countries as part of the Covax agreement. A small number of the vials were destined for the U.K., which would likely be blocked by a European Union ban on exports of vaccines made in Europe (and a precedent set by Italy earlier this month when the country banned AstraZeneca exports to Australia). And the rest are earmarked for the European Union, according to AstraZeneca. But the doses were not “found” because, in fact, they had never been “lost.” AstraZeneca also issued a statement meant to clarify its distribution. “There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries,” the statement said. “It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.”Whether those doses should or should not be distributed in Europe is an entirely different question and one no one The Daily Beast contacted seemed to be able to answer. “There are protocols to follow on the distribution of these vaccines,” Antonio Addis, head of the Dept. of Epidemiology in Rome’s First Municipal Medical district says. “You cannot just go into a warehouse and take the vials intended for someone else because you are running short.”But missing doses are not AstraZeneca’s only woes. The vaccine hit another glitch this week when American drug regulators publicly questioned whether the company had supplied outdated data on the trials under consideration. A midnight missive Sunday came after the British-Swedish drug maker released a press release over the weekend touting a level of effectiveness that it claimed paved the way to FDA approval. Both sides now say they are updating data and that the vaccine is still on target to be approved for use in the U.S. in April.But the most devastating hit has been lingering doubt about whether the jab causes sometimes-fatal blood clots, which led to a manslaughter investigation into two doctors and a nurse who injected someone who later died in Italy. Last week, after a dozen countries suspended the vaccine’s use, the European drug regulator deemed it safe but insisted labeling should be updated to hint that some people may experience clotting. Most countries brought the vaccine back online, but notably Sweden—one of AstraZeneca’s home countries—did not. The Italian manslaughter case is still ongoing after a Sicilian prosecutor ordered the sequester—by SWAT team no less—of thousands of vials on March 11. When the manslaughter suit was launched, the head of the World Medical Association, which represents doctors from 115 countries, said the damage from the investigation would be devastating. “In any other country in the European Union, this would not be considered manslaughter,” Frank Montgomery, the World Medical Association’s chairperson, told Reuters. “Possible side-effects from a vaccination would never lead to the prosecution of a doctor.”Italy’s legal system allows for manslaughter investigations to be easily launched when someone dies, in part to secure transparency to all evidence collected in a wrongful death investigation. The most famous case came after an earthquake in L’Aquila in 2006 led to the conviction and then acquittal of scientists who told local residents not to worry about increased seismic activity and “go home and have a glass of wine” instead. When a deadly quake struck and killed hundreds, the seismologists and scientists were arrested and tried for murder. In the case of the earthquake, the scientists were eventually acquitted on appeal, but the damage done to confidence in the scientific community has yet to be rebuilt. The same is likely the case for AstraZeneca, which continues to feel the aftershocks of its less than stable rollout.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ConMed Clears Key Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    ConMed saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an upgrade from 78 to 82. ConMed is now considered extended and out of buy range after clearing an 87.67 buy point in a first-stage cup with handle. ConMed posted negative growth for both sales and earnings last quarter.

  • Kamala Harris slams "false choice" that gun control means getting rid of 2nd Amendment

    Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she's "not willing to give up" on pushing the Senate to pass gun control bills before President Biden turns to executive action, and she slammed Republicans for promoting the "false choice" that commonsense gun laws mean getting rid of the 2nd Amendment.Why it matters: Republican lawmakers have frequently attacked Democrats for pushing their agenda on gun control in the wake of mass shootings, insisting that the measures would be ineffective and only harm responsible gun owners.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Harris' comments on CBS "This Morning" come a day after Biden called on Congress to tighten gun control laws following the mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia.Biden urged Congress to pass the two House-approved bills that would require universal background checks on all commercial gun sales, and he also floated renewing federal bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden is considering using executive action to address gun violence, but Harris stressed that she views it as a priority for Congress to pass bills in order to make gun control laws permanent. Pressed on how she can get 10 Republican senators to vote for gun control, Harris responded: "Elections matter."What she's saying: "It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices. This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it’s simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws," Harris said."I believe that it is possible, it has to be possible, that people agree that these slaughters have to stop," she added."Stop pushing the false choice that this means everybody's trying to come after your guns. That is not what we're talking about."The other side: "The Democrats' proposal every time is always the same, which is take away guns from law-abiding citizens," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Fox News."That is their political agenda every single day. It doesn't work, it doesn't reduce crime. And in fact it makes it worse because it disarms the potential victims and makes them vulnerable to criminals," Cruz added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Democrats' talk of gun grab grows after Boulder mass shooting

    Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir slams party's gun control moves as 'disingenuous' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Biden scheduled to host first solo press conference on Thursday

    Lara Trump joins Sean Hannity to discuss questions they hope President Biden will be be asked

  • Liberty Steel asks customers to pay up front

    The cash-starved steelmaker is struggling with cash flow after the collapse of its main backer.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • The Best Fall Casseroles Recipes

    One pan of comfort, coming right up.From Delish

  • NYC Mayor de Blasio announces new racial justice commission

    Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City is working to combat systematic racism. De Blasio announced on Tuesday an 11-person panel will be responsible for deconstructing structural racism embedded in the City’s history. The new commission could include reparations for Black people, per CNN.

  • Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French Welcome Their First Child Together!

    ‘High School Musical’ Star Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and announced that they were expecting in September.

  • Panthers LB Denzel Perryman: Contract details indicate another free agent steal for Carolina

    Now that we finally have the contract details, we love it even more.

  • Amazon Reportedly Demands That Delivery Drivers Submit to Invasive Biometric Surveillance or Be Fired

    AI-powered dash cams monitor a driver's every move and upload potentially risky incidents to the cloud for review.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • The DOJ is considering rare sedition charges for Capitol rioters, but it could backfire

    Prosecutors have brought sedition charges only a handful of times in the past half-century. The January 6 insurrection could bring them back.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThere is no immigration crisisZuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.