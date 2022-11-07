President Biden rallies for Gov. Hochul in New York: ‘Democracy is at risk’

Saying this week’s midterm elections mark a decisive moment for American democracy, President Joe Biden on Sunday rallied for Gov. Hochul as she tries to stave off a serious challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin.

“We all know in our bones democracy is at risk,” Biden said at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y. “This is your generation’s moment to defend it, to preserve it, to choose it.”

In remarks reminiscent of a national campaign speech, the Democratic president repeatedly bashed Republican election deniers and what he characterized as the GOP’s growing embrace of political violence. He noted Zeldin voted in Congress against certifying the results of the 2020 election, which former President Donald Trump falsely claims he won.

“Kathy’s opponent is one of those election deniers. These deniers are not only trying to deny your right to vote; they’re trying to deny the right to have your vote counted,” Biden said.

“There’s never been a time in my career where we’ve glorified violence based on a political basis,” he added, pointing to the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

After the Supreme Court last summer ended the constitutional right to an abortion in its Dobbs decision, Democrats around the country appeared to bet that the issue would define the midterms. Instead, they’ve been scrambling to address voters’ concerns about inflation and crime.

Zeldin’s criticism of New York City crime and Democratic economic policy have put him within points of beating Hochul, according to polls — a stunning situation in deep-blue New York.

Biden sought to drive a stark contrast between Hochul, who has supported his administration’s defining initiatives, and Zeldin.

He noted she’s overseen local spending coming from Democrats’ infrastructure legislation and worked to tighten the state’s gun control laws, measures both opposed by Zeldin.

Biden also touched on abortion rights while highlighting the historic nature of Hochul’s candidacy.

“On Tuesday night with your help, she’ll be the first woman elected governor of New York,” the president said. “Even before the Dobbs decision came down, your governor took action to protect patients and doctors to ensure that the right to choose for a woman in New York would be protected.”

Hochul automatically ascended from lieutenant governor to governor in August 2021, when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

Zeldin kept his campaign going strong through the weekend, holding a get-out-the-vote bus tour in Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties on Sunday.

He’s mocked Hochul for enlisting the help of Democratic bigs for her campaign.

“Well, why are you bringing all these people to New York if this race isn’t as close as it actually is?” Zeldin said at a previous event, according to ABC7 New York.

In remarks introducing the president on Sunday, Hochul nodded to Democrats’ challenges across the country.

“People are saying, the problem with Democrats … they just don’t message the right way. The Republicans are better at the messaging,” she said.

“I can come up with a real simple message,” the governor continued, listing top Democratic issues like gun control.

“You want to protect a woman’s right to determine what she wants to do with her own body?” Hochul said. “Then vote Democrat.”

