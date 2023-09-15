President Biden reacts to UAW strike
President Biden urges both sides to return to the table, emphasizing that autoworkers deserve their fair share.
President Biden urges both sides to return to the table, emphasizing that autoworkers deserve their fair share.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.
Pregnancy food cravings can range from mayonnaise on everything to ice cream with olives. Experts weigh in on why this happens.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
The COMFEE' countertop dishwasher really is That Girl™.
"Oh my goodness you just cured one of my biggest fears."
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Just in time for cozy candle season, this hack is saving tunneled candles from being melted down or tossed out.
This week's best tech deals include the Steam Deck for 20 percent off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $200 off, and Disney+ subscriptions for 75 percent off, among other offers.
A majority of the players who won the Women's World Cup for Spain are refusing to return to the national team amid fallout from the Luis Rubiales scandal.
"Felt unhinged, might delete later."
The biggest news stories this morning: Hondo's retro electric microscooter, The return of F-Zero, The Angels face the Marlins in MLB’s first regular-season virtual ballpark game.
President Biden’s son was indicted on federal gun charges Thursday, less than two months after a plea agreement he had reached with prosecutors on tax and gun charges fell apart.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
"Halloween dorm transformation check!"
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.18% this week, up from 7.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.