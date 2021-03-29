President Biden reveals what he gave up for Lent

President Biden gave up something pretty near and dear to his heart for Lent this year.

Every spring, many Christians around the world give up something for 40 days leading up to Easter, otherwise known as the season of Lent. And the president set a pretty lofty goal for himself this time around: no sweets.

The 78-year-old discussed his decision to give up sugary treats while chatting with reporters over the weekend and also gave an update on what it's been like to give up his beloved sugar rush.

"I gave up all sweets for Lent. You have no idea how hard it is for me," he said.

When asked to reveal the first sweet he's going to indulge in after Lent, the president gave an answer that didn't exactly surprise us: "Ice cream."

Over the years, the president has been open about his love for the frosty treat and even described himself as "an ice cream guy" during a 2014 visit to an Oregon ice cream shop.

U.S. Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Visits NH (Nic Antaya / Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In 2016, the then-vice president appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and enjoyed a delicious cone during his interview.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4 (Andrew Lipovsky / NBC)

The 78-year-old appears to enjoy all sorts of ice cream and was spotted opening up an ice cream bar during a visit to China in 2013.

U.S Vice President Joe Biden Visits China (Andy Wong / Getty Images)

In September 2020, the then-presidential-candidate tweeted about his pre-debate routine, which apparently included a scoop of a Jeni's Splendid flavor: Salted Peanut Butter Chocolate Flecks. The 78-year-old even went so far as to call the ice cream a "performance enhancer."

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Earlier this year, Jeni's Splendid, an ice cream company the president has visited many times, even launched a flavor called White House Chocolate Chip that was inspired by his signature order: a double scoop of chocolate chip ice cream on a waffle cone.

U.S. Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Visits NH (Nic Antaya / Boston Globe via Getty Images)

For someone who loves ice cream so much, giving up sweet treats for Lent must have been pretty hard. Luckily, there are only a few days left until Easter, and we bet the president will be enjoying a pretty big scoop of ice cream after his holiday meal.