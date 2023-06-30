President Biden reveals new path for student loan forgiveness after SCOTUS defeat

WASHINGTON − President Joe Biden said Friday that he will pursue canceling student loan debt through an alternative legal authority after the Supreme Court blocked his signature program to eliminate up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Biden said his administration will work to forgive student loan debt through the Higher Education Act of 1965, which he said authorizes the education secretary to modify, waive or compromise federal student loan under certain circumstances.

"This new path is legally sound. It's going to take longer," Biden said in White House remarks in response to the court, which ruled his original plan exceeded executive authority. "And in my view, it's the best path that remains to provide as many borrowers as possible with debt relief."

Biden said he directed his administration to "move as quickly as possible under the law."

The Supreme Court ruled that Biden overstepped his executive authority when he bypassed Congress to wipe out $400 billion in student loan debt by citing a provision in the 2003 HEROES Act that allows the education secretary to “waive” or “modify” student loans during a national emergency.

The court's 6-3 decision along ideological lines dashed the hopes of 26 million people who applied for student loan cancellation since Biden took the action last August, putting pressure on Biden to find other ways for debt relief.

"I believe the court's decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake, was wrong," Biden said. "But I'm not going to stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need, particularly those at the bottom end of the economic scale. So we need to find a new way. And we're moving as fast as we can."

For months, the White House publicly resisted calls from liberal constituency groups to come up with a Plan B for student loan debt in anticipation of the conservative-majority court striking down Biden's action on student loans.

Even when a majority of Supreme Court justices expressed deep skepticism over Biden's plan during oral arguments in February − signaling they would rule against the president − the White House refused to discuss a potential alternative.

Another reprieve for borrowers on payments

In addition to starting over on student loan forgiveness, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said borrowers who can't make payments when the pause on student loan bills ends in October will have a one-year reprieve on the consequences that come along with missed payments.

While interest will begin to accrue on those loans, borrowers who don't make payments won't be reported to credit agencies or have their loans referred to collection agencies.The original pause on payments, first instituted under former President Donald Trump at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, also directed that servicers stop their collection attempts.

What else could Biden do to forgive student loan debt?

Biden's plan B delivers on calls from progressive lawmakers who said he should turn to the HEA, which Biden and past presidential administrations have cited to provide student loan debt relief to certain categories of borrowers such asteachers and the disabled.

"Despite this legally unsound Supreme Court decision, the president has the clear authority under the Higher Education Act of 1965 to cancel student debt," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a statement ahead of Biden's speech.

Details of Biden's alternative route weren't entirely clear.

Biden's original action sought to forgive $10,000 for all borrowers federal student loan borrowers and up to $20,000 in debt relief for low-income Pell Grant recipients. The debt cancelation was only available to borrowers with annual incomes less than $125,000 or from households earning $250,000 or less.

Another way legally to achieve the same goal – forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for low- and middle-income households – would be for Congress to act. But Biden lacks the votes for legislative action.

Both bodies of Congress − including the Democratic-controlled Senate − voted to repeal Biden's student loan forgiveness action, forcing the veto pen of Biden to keep his plan alive before the court's decision.

Some legal experts have argued Biden could propose a narrower plan that still invokes the HEROES Act, although it likely would have a significantly smaller reach.

Loan forgiveness takes many forms. Only one is blocked.

The White House has also touted its previous efforts to cancel debt through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. However, it's limited to borrowers working in the public sector.

Advocates of debt relief for student loan borrowers urged Biden to act immediately following the court's decision.

"The Biden administration must use all other legal tools at their disposal to deliver student debt relief and fulfill his campaign promise," said Braxton Brewington, spokesperson for the Debt Collective, a coalition of borrowers. "It won’t be acceptable for Biden to point to the Supreme Court as the reason he can’t deliver on relief − he’ll need to fight every step of the way."

Supporters also warned that the court's decision, while a setback for loan borrowers, will only motivate young voters in the 2024 election.

"President’s Biden plan was a historic action that would have provided life-changing relief to young people," said Tzintzún Ramirez, president of NextGen America, a progressive advocacy group for young voters. "Instead, Republican and partisan forces worked to obstruct this relief – and we know that young voters will remember this come 2024."

