President Biden says he'll not send troops to Ukraine if Russia invades
The president added that the U.S. will defend NATO territory with the "full force of American power."
The president added that the U.S. will defend NATO territory with the "full force of American power."
A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
They’re backkk: Those swimsuit models wearing just tape. Yes, tape.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football game in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
Things are too quiet on the Kevin O'Connell front.
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
You knew this would happen...
Kim Kardashian wasn't the only one feeling the love on Valentine's Day thanks to Pete Davidson. The SNL star sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian.
What was he thinking?
"I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.
Kamila Valieva, the young woman – girl, actually – who should not be competing is leading the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition.
Ready for more snow? A winter storm could bring heavy rain and ice to Chicago before dumping several inches of snow.
Like many of us, Britney Spears went crazy over yesterday's Super Bowl Halftime Show starring Dr....
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
While focus has been paid to the problems between Harden and Kyrie Irving, it's not exactly surprising a different combination of Nets stars had tension.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.
The Olympic champion was flooded with congratulations following her confession.
Richard Sherman weighed in on the Matthew Stafford Pro Football Hall of Fame debate, answering the question on the Rams QB with a resounding no.
Rumer Willis posed in a cheeky lingerie set alongside a message about loving all of your "shadows."