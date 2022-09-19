President Biden says he intends to run again, but that it’s too early to say so definitively

President Biden said he intends to run for office again but added that it was too early to say so definitively.

In an interview with “60 Minutes” anchor Scott Pelley that aired Sunday, the CBS correspondent asked him point-blank if he expected to try for a second term.

“Sir, are you committed to running again, or are there certain conditions that have to be right?” Pelley asked.

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision,” Biden said, adding that he intends to focus on “doing my job” and that he’s a “great respecter of fate.”

Once the midterms are over, he said, he would scope it out.

“What I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job,” Biden said. “And within the time frame that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

If he were to officially announce, campaign finance laws would require him to reveal who his donors are and put a limit on his fund-raising efforts, according to The Hill.

He alluded to the distractions from doing that job that could come into play if he made an announcement now.

“Look, if I were to say to you, I’m running again, all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have — requirements I have to change and move and do, in terms of election laws,” he said.

Pelley pressed him.

“Look, my intention as I said to begin with is that I would run again,” Biden replied. “But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

