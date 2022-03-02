President Biden says 'no more' to Russian corruption, oligarchs
President Biden promises to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs in his State of the Union address.
President Biden promises to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs in his State of the Union address.
The US joins Europe and Canada in banning Russian airlines in the country’s airspace
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor about Ukraine’s defense as Russian forces escalate attacks on civilian areas.
Martha Raddatz and retired Col. Steve Ganyard discuss how sanctions have impacted the Russian president’s inner circle and their potential effect on Putin's plans in Ukraine.
A new Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets is keeping tabs on the air travel of Russia's wealthy and powerful.
Jack Sweeney, who gained attention for tracking Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s private jet, created new Twitter bots to monitor Russian oligarchs and Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Fox News Digital obtained portions of Biden’s planned remarks ahead of his first State of the Union address as president.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in car in Nashville
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how a Ukrainian sailor reportedly targeted a Russian oligarch's yacht amid the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.
Okay, so you started a Twitter account tracking the richest man in the world's private jet. Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old college student who created a Twitter account that tracks Tesla CEO Elon Musk's private jet, has trained his sites on Russian oligarchs. Sweeney, who created the @ElonJet account, set up a new Twitter account called @RUOligarchJets.
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla
At least two more superyachts owned by Russian billionaires are bound for the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CNBC.
France's finance minister said Tuesday that the West would "cause the collapse of the Russian economy" through "economic and financial war on Russia."
Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though
The Chechen special-forces team sent to assassinate Zelensky was "directly destroyed," a Ukrainian defense official said.
"The dress is breathtaking."
Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol.Last night, the popular singing...
Bebe Rexha rocks a string bikini while on vacay in Hawaii—and her killer abs are looking beyond toned on IG. Her go-to workouts include boxing and Pilates.
And some emoji kept things from getting too NSFW.
Cody Hooks' father, Landis Hooks, took swift action to protect his son after Cody was thrown from a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas