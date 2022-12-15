President Biden says he plans to visit Africa, as China's influence grows

18
Joey Garrison and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he intends to soon visit Africa and called for the African Union to be admitted as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations that lead the world's largest economies. 

The moves reflect the Biden administration's work to strengthen ties in sub-Saharan-Africa and regain trust amid growing influence from China and Russia in the region

"I'm eager to visit your continent," Biden told leaders of 49 African nations at the U.S.-Africa Summit. "As I told some of you, you invited me to your countries. I said, 'Be careful what you wish for. Because I may show up.'"

Biden did not say which African nations he plans to visit, nor when he would make the trip. 

More: 'All in on Africa's future': Biden announces trade, infrastructure investments in Africa

President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union's Agenda 2063, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union's Agenda 2063, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also visit Africa, the president, said, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other administration officials.

"We're all going to be seeing you and you're going see a lot of us because we're deadly earnest and serious about this endeavor," Biden said. "And you're going to see us deliver on our commitments."

South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20, which is composed of the world's major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product.

The African Union is made up of 55 African nations. Its entry into the G-20 would help African nations carry out pledges to address climate change. White House officials say greater African representation is needed for "international conversations" on the global economy, democracy and governance, climate, security and health.

"It's been a long time coming, but it's gonna come," Biden said.

More: OnPolitics: The US-Africa Leaders Summit is underway. What we know and why it matters

Senegal President Macky Sall praised Biden’s support for Africa to join the G-20 and pointed to climate change, economic relief and inclusion on the world stage as key priorities initiatives that African counties would like to address with the U.S.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, said he wants to see “concrete action” from the three-day U.S.-African Summit “rather than intentions of goodwill.”

Biden would be first president to visit in Africa in a decade

Former President Donald Trump was the first president since Ronald Reagan to skip visiting Africa. The last U.S. presidential trip to Africa came in 2013 when Barack Obama traveled to Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania. 

The Biden administration this week has worked to rebuild ties to African leaders. 

Reasserting sway in Africa is critical for the U.S. in light of China surpassing U.S. in foreign investment in the continent and several African nations' reluctance to follow the U.S.'s lead to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine.

Biden said his administration is committing $55 billion to Africa over three years to support the Africa Union's 2063 agenda, which outlines goals for "unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity."

The president said he will ask Congress to lend $21 billon to the International Monetary Fund to offer financing to "low-and middle-income" African nations as they still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders' summit; amid growing China, Russia influence

Biden also pledged $175 million from Congress to help improve the transparency and security of 2023 elections in Africa – where past elections have often been plagued by violence – and to boost voter registration. The president appointed Johnnie Carson, former U.S. ambassador to Kenya, to oversee actions announced at the summit.

"He's going to make sure we translate our commitments on paper into progress that people can see in their daily lives," Biden said.

Contributing: Associated Press

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden announces Africa trip

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon

    President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders.

  • Biden announces new partnership with Africa

    President Joe Biden addressed nearly 50 heads of state in the first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in eight years.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade. "The United States is 'all in' on Africa's future," Biden told African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union at a three-day summit in Washington that began on Tuesday.

  • House Intelligence panel says US should’ve spied on Chinese health officials in early days of pandemic

    The U.S. should have ramped up its espionage efforts in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to get a better understanding of the virus, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee argue in a new report. The lack of clandestine intelligence collection as the virus appeared in late 2019 and early 2020 indicates the U.S. intelligence…

  • The first female majority on the Sacramento City Council in 30 years is worth celebrating

    I can be excited for Sacramento’s female-majority council, and also mad that it has taken my whole lifetime to accomplish it, writes Robin Epley. | Opinion

  • Reid believes Mahomes will learn from 3-interception game against Broncos

    After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions in last Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos, coach Andy Reid believes Mahomes will learn from his mistakes.

  • House, Senate negotiators announce 'bipartisan, bicameral framework' for 2023 spending package

    House, Senate negotiators announce 'bipartisan, bicameral framework' for 2023 spending package

  • Biden calls Respect for Marriage Act a 'vital step toward equality'

    Before signing into law on Tuesday the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies same-sex and interracial marriage, President Biden said the legislation will help create “a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected.”

  • The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Elon suspends Twitter jet tracker

    To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …

  • DeSantis' latest anti-COVID-19 vaccine push puts him on a collision course with Trump over the pandemic

    DeSantis announced several measures against the COVID-19 vaccine this week, right in Trump's Florida backyard.

  • Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden tried to jumpstart his nation’s relationship with African countries on Wednesday, after years where the continent was less of a priority and China made inroads with big investments and trade “The United States is all in on Africa’s future and the work we’ve done over the past two years... Because when Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds. Quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well.” His remarks during a three-day summit with African leaders aim to set the U.S. up as a major partner, even as China’s trade with the continent dwarf’s Americas four times over... On Wednesday Biden listed U.S. firms announcing deals at the summit, including GE and Cisco. And during a White House dinner, Biden addressed what he called America’s ‘original sin’ - the enslavement of millions – and honored their descendants and the broader African diaspora. “Our people lie at the heart of the deep and profound connection that forever binds Africa and the United States together... We remember the stolen men and women and children were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty." Beijing has held its own high-level meetings with African leaders every three years for over two decades. Whereas this week’s U.S. summit is the first of its kind with African nations since 2014, under President Barack Obama. As part of it, Biden promised $55 billion dollars for African food security, climate change and more. He’s also expected to back the African Union’s admission to the G20 during Thursday's summit events. Biden did not mention China on Wednesday, and U.S. officials have been reluctant to frame the gathering as a battle for influence. Washington has also dialed back criticism of Beijing's lending practices and big infrastructure projects. Ahead of the summit, China’s foreign ministry said that its interests in Africa were based on, quote, “sincerity” and that Beijing is opposed to treating the continent as an “arena for great powers to compete with each other”.

  • Kehlani Sets ‘Boundaries’ With Fans After Sexual Assault Incident on Tour

    Rick Kern/Getty ImagesKehlani is not letting a recent sexual assault incident ruin their tour memories, but they’re setting the record straight about what is and isn’t OK.In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the R&B singer, who uses they/them pronouns, explained why they decided to open up this week about a recent sexual assault experience on tour.“I put it out there, what happened, so that I can set a proper boundary with my audience and my fanbase,” they said. “I set that boundary so that yo

  • Armed Protesters Meet Outside Drag Show in Texas

    There were no reports of violence or arrests as both sides came armed with guns in San Antonio.

  • NCAA picks GOP Gov. Charlie Baker to be its new president, saying it wants someone who can create 'bipartisan solutions'

    Baker will take over in March 2023, just a few weeks after his term as governor ends in early January and Democrat Maura Healey takes over.

  • US-Africa Leaders Summit: Washington ‘playing catch-up’ with Russia and China

    The Biden Administration is attempting to court Africa’s 1.3 billion people at this week's U.S.-Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., the first U.S. summit in eight years.

  • What we know so far of the CHP captain who died days after her husband's suspected murderer was arrested

    Julie Harding, a California Highway Patrol commander in the Yuba-Sutter division, was found dead in Tennessee Saturday, just months after her husband, Michael Harding, was shot and killed in Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Thomas Francis O'Donnell of Napa is being held in Sacramento County Jail after recently being arrested at Sacramento International airport in connection with the murder of Michael. Authorities are still investigating their deaths. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/tennessee-kentucky-sacramento-chp-harding-o-donnell-death-yuba-sutter/42249349

  • Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury. It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week. His 889 snaps are 99 percent of the [more]

  • 'We got it done': Biden finishes off the year with pile of victories, eyes a run in 2024

    From marriage equality to Brittney Griner release to White House state dinner, Joe Biden is on a roll as he decides whether to seek re-election.

  • Congress achieves 'framework' for omnibus spending bill to avert government shutdown

    House and Senate negotiators said late Tuesday they reached a deal on a framework for a spending bill that will keep the government open through fiscal year 2023.

  • Florida father, son who ran ministry arrested over alleged $8 million PPP loan fraud

    Officials arrested two members of the Edwards family, which allegedly tried to use a fraudulent $8 million PPP loan to buy a house in Orlando, FL.