President Biden says he plans to visit Africa, as China's influence grows

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he intends to soon visit Africa and called for the African Union to be admitted as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations that lead the world's largest economies.

The moves reflect the Biden administration's work to strengthen ties in sub-Saharan-Africa and regain trust amid growing influence from China and Russia in the region.

"I'm eager to visit your continent," Biden told leaders of 49 African nations at the U.S.-Africa Summit. "As I told some of you, you invited me to your countries. I said, 'Be careful what you wish for. Because I may show up.'"

Biden did not say which African nations he plans to visit, nor when he would make the trip.

President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union's Agenda 2063, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also visit Africa, the president, said, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other administration officials.

"We're all going to be seeing you and you're going see a lot of us because we're deadly earnest and serious about this endeavor," Biden said. "And you're going to see us deliver on our commitments."

South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20, which is composed of the world's major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product.

The African Union is made up of 55 African nations. Its entry into the G-20 would help African nations carry out pledges to address climate change. White House officials say greater African representation is needed for "international conversations" on the global economy, democracy and governance, climate, security and health.

"It's been a long time coming, but it's gonna come," Biden said.

Senegal President Macky Sall praised Biden’s support for Africa to join the G-20 and pointed to climate change, economic relief and inclusion on the world stage as key priorities initiatives that African counties would like to address with the U.S.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, said he wants to see “concrete action” from the three-day U.S.-African Summit “rather than intentions of goodwill.”

Biden would be first president to visit in Africa in a decade

Former President Donald Trump was the first president since Ronald Reagan to skip visiting Africa. The last U.S. presidential trip to Africa came in 2013 when Barack Obama traveled to Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania.

The Biden administration this week has worked to rebuild ties to African leaders.

Reasserting sway in Africa is critical for the U.S. in light of China surpassing U.S. in foreign investment in the continent and several African nations' reluctance to follow the U.S.'s lead to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine.

Biden said his administration is committing $55 billion to Africa over three years to support the Africa Union's 2063 agenda, which outlines goals for "unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity."

The president said he will ask Congress to lend $21 billon to the International Monetary Fund to offer financing to "low-and middle-income" African nations as they still recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden also pledged $175 million from Congress to help improve the transparency and security of 2023 elections in Africa – where past elections have often been plagued by violence – and to boost voter registration. The president appointed Johnnie Carson, former U.S. ambassador to Kenya, to oversee actions announced at the summit.

"He's going to make sure we translate our commitments on paper into progress that people can see in their daily lives," Biden said.

Contributing: Associated Press

