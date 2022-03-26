President Biden says he would be 'very fortunate' if Trump runs against him in 2024

President Joe Biden, left, speaks at NATO. Former President Donald Trump, right, at CPAC in Orlando, Florida. Getty Images

Joe Biden told reporters he'd be "very fortunate" if Donald Trump decides to run against him again.

Biden said he's more focused on November's midterms than a potential rematch in 2024.

Trump has not announced a 2024 run but has heavily hinted at it in recent months.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he'd be "very fortunate" to face former President Donald Trump in an election rematch in 2024, CNN reported.

Speaking during a news conference at NATO, Biden addressed questions on whether his American foreign policy would be undone if somebody was to replace him as president. Biden said he's not yet thinking about 2024.

"I don't criticize anybody for asking that question. But the next election, I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me," Biden told reporters, referring to Trump.

The upcoming midterms in November are more of a priority for Biden right now, he said.

"So, we're a long way off in elections, a long way off," Biden told reporters. "My focus of any election is on making sure that we retain the House and the United States Senate so that I have the room to continue to do the things that I've been able to do, in terms of grow the economy and deal in a rational way with American foreign policy and be the leader of the free world."

Trump has not officially announced that he is running in 2024, but has heavily hinted several times that he intends to.

Last week, speaking at the American Freedom Tour, Trump said that he would "be back" in the White House. And in a video from January, Trump referred to himself as the "45th and 47th" president.

A face-off between Biden and Trump would be extremely close, according to a March poll of 1,500 known registered voters by The Wall Street Journal. The poll shows that they are statistically tied in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

Read the original article on Business Insider