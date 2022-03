Reuters

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte was sworn in on Friday as a member of the Riflemen's Union, a paramilitary volunteer force that supports the police and the army and has seen a surge in applications since Russia invaded Ukraine. Members of the union receive limited military training within their units and volunteer to help the police or the military as needed in certain functions. Simonyte was one of several hundred who took the oath on Friday in front of parliament, on the anniversary of Lithuania becoming the first Soviet republic to declare independence from the Soviet Union, in 1990.