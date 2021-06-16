  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'I did what I came to do': Biden, Putin leave summit with agreements, but clear tensions remain

Courtney Subramanian and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden struck a firm but mostly conciliatory tone Wednesday as he described talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Geneva, but he made clear the two nations remained a world apart on issues including digital espionage and human rights.

"The bottom line is I told President Putin that we need to have some basic rules of the road that we can all abide by," Biden told reporters after his meeting with Russia's leader in Switzerland. It lasted three hours.

The two men called the meeting, their first since Biden took office, to discuss a range of issues that have plagued U.S.-Russia relations for months, if not years: cyberattacks, Moscow's increasingly brazen crackdown on democracy supporters, and Russia's threat to the NATO military alliance that has long been a bedrock of the U.S.'s security relationship with European allies.

"It was important to meet in person so there could be no mistake about or misrepresentations about what I wanted to communicate," Biden said. "I did what I came to do."

President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.
President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The summit was held at Villa La Grange, an impressive 18th-century villa that overlooks Lake Geneva. Biden and Putin met 36 years after President Ronald Reagan and then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met at a separate well-appointed villa in Geneva as Washington and Moscow sought a thaw in Cold War-era relations.

Just before Biden's remarks, in an apparent sign the U.S. and Russia were looking for concrete ways to ease tensions, Putin told reporters the two nations agreed to return their ambassadors to their posts in Washington and Moscow. For months, no senior diplomat has been posted in either country.

Putin said there was "no hostility" between the two delegations. He described the meetings as "constructive" on some issues.

He said, for example, that he and Biden reached an agreement the two countries would start negotiations on changes to the new START arms control treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms deal between Moscow and Washington. Russia's president also said the the two countries will begin consultations on cybersecurity but denied any responsibility for a spate of ransomware attacks on U.S. institutions. The U.S. has said Russian intelligence was behind last year's "SolarWinds" hack that penetrated 18,000 public and private organizations, one of the worst cyberattacks in world history.

Putin, who has now met five U.S. presidents since coming to power in 1999, did not elaborate, but Biden did.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Biden said he gave Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructures in the U.S. that "should be off limits to attack." Asked if he laid out clearly what the penalty would be for future cyberattacks, the president said he pointed out that the U.S. has "significant cyber capability."

"If in fact they violate these basic norms, we will respond," he said.

Max Abrahms, a professor of political science and public policy at Northeastern University, said Putin's remarks about both countries being "committed to discussions" about cybersecurity were a positive signal.

"Cyber is here to stay. It will increasingly be used as a tool of warfare. If someone retrospectively creates a timeline of U.S.-Russia relations in the cybersphere, this summit could become a data point on that timeline," he said.

"Especially if NATO countries are going to start invoking Article 5 (under which an attack on a single NATO member is considered an attack on all) – that's really something that needs to be talked about with Putin."

Alexei Navalny: Allies seek to 'increase the turbulence' for Putin in effort to oust him

Asked about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, long a thorn in the Kremlin's side, Putin said Navalny knew he was a wanted criminal in Russia "but nevertheless he came back, and he deliberately wanted to be arrested."

Navalny, one of Putin's staunchest critics, was detained in January upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning from a Russian military-grade nerve agent. Russian authorities have denied they were behind the attack. Navalny was sentenced to 2½ years in February after a court ruled he violated terms of a suspended jail term, even though he was in a coma.

Putin sought to draw an equivalence – a false one, Biden said – between his country's treatment of democracy activists in Russia and rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"People went to the U.S. Congress with political demands. Now they are facing criminal charges. They are called homegrown terrorists," he said.

Said Putin: "Everything that happens in our respective countries, one way or another, it is the responsibility of the leaders themselves. You just have to look at the streets of America, and every single day there are killings."

The two foreign leaders were joined Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, for the first session before they broke into a larger group including officials from both countries.

Biden opened the summit by describing the U.S. and Russia as "two great powers," marking an effective promotion of Moscow's status on the world stage.

The U.S. has sought to avoid elevating Moscow's global role. President Barack Obama acknowledged Russia as a "regional power" only after it invaded and annexed Crimea, part of Ukraine, in 2014.

"I think Putin got almost everything he wanted out of this summit," said Arkady Dubnov, a Russian political analyst, after listening to Putin's news conference and noting that Putin's chief aim is to have Russia viewed on the world stage as the superpower it once was.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President Joe Biden during their meeting at the &#39;Villa la Grange&#39; in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with President Joe Biden during their meeting at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021.

The U.S. president spent the days in the lead-up to the summit meeting with dozens of foreign leaders at the Group of Seven and NATO meetings in Britain and Brussels, Belgium, as he sought to restore transatlantic diplomatic ties unwound by his predecessor's nationalist policies.

President Donald Trump stirred controversy when he defended Russia against allegations of 2016 election interference at a meeting with Putin in Helsinki in July 2019.

Christopher Painter, who served in the White House under the Obama administration as the first senior director for cyber policy, said he there was a real chance that after the summit Putin goes back to his old ways of tacit and explicit support for cyberattacks on the U.S.

"There wasn't much acknowledgment from Russia that it, or even criminal groups in Russia, are doing these things. He kind of rejected that, and that's not really a basis for cooperation. Although, I didn't expect him to say 'You got me.'"

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden meet at the Villa la Grange in Geneva.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden meet at the Villa la Grange in Geneva.

Vladimir Putin: Won't guarantee opposition leader Alexei Navalny will leave prison alive

From hacking to Havana Syndrome: 5 top issues facing the U.S.-Russia relationship

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin meet in first summit in Geneva

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says Putin meeting was 'frank,' but Russian leader deflects criticism

    President Biden brings up human rights and cyberattacks in meeting with Putin. The Russian leader later rejects blame and accuses the U.S. of abuses.

  • Editors of Hong Kong newspaper arrested under security law

    Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms. Police said they had evidence that more than 30 articles published by Apple Daily played a “crucial part” in what they called a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong. The newspaper said in a statement that the move left it “speechless” but vowed to continue its reporting and even invited other media outlets to watch the Friday editions roll off the presses, a show of its commitment to continue its work.

  • Once, Superpower Summits Were About Nukes. Now, It's Cyberweapons.

    GENEVA — For 70 years, meetings between American presidents and Soviet or Russian leaders were dominated by one looming threat: the vast nuclear arsenals that the two nations started amassing in the 1940s, as instruments of intimidation and, if deterrence failed, mutual annihilation. Now, as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, for the first time cyberweapons are being elevated to the top of the agenda. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from

  • 3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

    A police officer was charged with murder and two others were charged with attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, Honolulu prosecutors said Tuesday. It comes after a grand jury last week declined to indict the officers in the shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap on April 5. Police have said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the shooting.

  • Putin dodges question about Russian dissidents by pointing to U.S. unrest

    The Russian president pointed to Black Lives Matter protests and the events of Jan. 6 when asked about his country's human rights record.

  • Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for first face-to-face summit amid tensions

    President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin meet for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

  • 'I did what I came to do'

    President Biden met with Putin. And a heat wave is smashing records left and right. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Could Biden-Putin summit restore U.S., Russia relations?

    President Biden is preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a highly anticipated and wide-ranging summit in Geneva, Switzerland. Staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “Surviving Autocracy,” Masha Gessen, joins News NOW to discuss where relations between the U.S. and Russia stand and what to expect from the high stakes meeting.

  • Biden and Putin's "red line" summit: What to expect

    After a bitter blast from Russia's Vladimir Putin and tough talk from President Biden, both sides agree: Don't count on much from Wednesday's summit.What they're saying: "We’re not expecting a big set of deliverables out of this meeting," a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Air Force One from Brussels to Geneva. "No breaking of bread."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I'm not sure that any agreements will be

  • Wednesday's Top 10 Plays

    Check out the top plays from Wednesday.

  • Putin summit reframes U.S.-Russia relationship around what’s practical

    President Biden's summit "reset" was less about trying to make a friend out of Russia than reframing what the U.S. believes can be accomplished by engaging with President Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: The Geneva meeting yielded no immediate breakthroughs beyond agreements about ambassadors returning to work and plans to launch talks on nuclear security. But in classic Biden fashion — aviators on, jacket off and a one-liner about invading Russia he had to clarify was a joke — the U.S. presiden

  • The Delta variant is spreading. What does it mean for the US?

    Covid-19 cases have fallen far below the winter peak, but the Delta variant has roughly doubled every two weeks in the US States across the US are lifting social distancing guidelines, including California. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Scientists in the United States are anxiously watching the Delta variant of Covid-19, as it spreads through an unevenly vaccinated American public and an economy that is rapidly reopening. The Delta variant, first identified as B.1.617.2 in India, is b

  • INTERVIEW: Senreve CEO Coral Chung on the brand's cult-like following

    This direct-to-consumer online-only brand was founded in 2016 by Coral Chung - hence the lovely coral colours - as a way to “disrupt old-school luxury design”.

  • DOJ sues to block AON's $30B acquisition of Willis Towers

    The Biden administration has sued to block the merger of two of the world's largest insurance brokers, asserting the deal could eliminate competition, raise prices and hamper innovation for U.S. businesses, employers and unions that use the companies' services. The Justice Department on Wednesday announced the antitrust suit filed in federal court in Washington seeking to stop AONs proposed $30 billion acquisition of rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson. Justice Department officials said the proposed merger would bring together two of the “Big Three" global insurance brokers — the third is Marsh McLennan — and eliminate competition in five markets.

  • China is encouraging Tibetan farmers and herders to pursue tourism, in a bid to jumpstart the region's economy and shape its culture

    Around 35 million tourists flocked to Tibet, a politically sensitive region, last year. Experts warn this could damage Tibet's culture and traditions.

  • Dodgers treat sellout crowd on 'Reopening Day' to thrilling win over Phillies

    Mookie Betts hit a seventh-inning go-ahead homer, lifting the Dodgers to a 5-3 win before a sellout crowd of 52,078 as Dodger Stadium reopened to full capacity.

  • Recap: Biden, Putin conclude summit

    President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva for less than four hours of talks on Wednesday, a highly anticipated summit that comes as both sides say U.S.-Russia relations have sunk to a new post-Cold War low.The latest: At a press conference following the conclusion of the summit, Putin called the talks "very constructive' and announced that the U.S. and Russia's respective ambassadors would return to their posts. Biden called the talks "positive" and stressed in his pres

  • Fact check: Hillary Clinton was not hanged at Guantanamo Bay

    A conspiracy theory suggests that Navy SEALs arrested Hillary Clinton under Trump's direction, and that she was later hanged. This is false.

  • Teen Brothers Caught Dumping Body of Murder Victim in the Woods: D.A.

    GettyTwo teenage brothers from New Jersey are facing a murder charge after a Pennsylvania state trooper stumbled upon them trying to dump the body of a murder victim in an isolated area in the middle of the night, authorities said Thursday. Joshua Gamble, 17, and Anthony Gamble, 19, are said to have left their hazard lights on when they parked their two vehicles along the side of a road in a rural area of Bucks County, about 55 miles from their home in Somerset, New Jersey. The hazard lights led

  • Mother made daughter, 13, help bury 4-year-old sister in NC backyard, warrant says

    Miegellic Young was forced to stand for days in a laundry room as punishment before she died, according to a warrant.