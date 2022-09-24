President Biden shocks music icon Elton John with surprise medal at WH concert
President Biden honored John for his music, thanking him for "raising the soul of our nation."
You won't believe Marlo Hampton's explanation of why Kandi Burruss isn't "worldwide" in this head-scratching preview of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's reunion part three. Watch.
We already let y’all know the Black Queens we don’t want to lose, but unfortunately many of our queens have already left us. Here are some of the Black women we miss everyday.
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
After a busy summer season, Household Cavalry horses were spending time outside London in the countryside when they had to return for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo 'one of the better throwers on this planet.' FIND THE LIE.
When Cris “Cyborg” Justino turned 37 this summer, she was in the middle of hundreds of hours of grueling training for her professional boxing debut. One of the world's most accomplished mixed martial artists is chasing a dream she has held since she first learned how to fight in Brazil nearly two decades ago. After competing professionally in Muay Thai and in grappling, this former handball player will step into the squared circle for the first time Sunday night to face Simone Silva in Curitiba, Justino's hometown.
Rocker enlists Greg Kurstin and Waddy Wachtel for Sixties protest anthem
A Kremlin-orchestrated referendum got underway Friday in occupied regions of Ukraine that sought to make them part of Russia, with some officials carrying ballots to apartment blocks accompanied by gun-toting police. Kyiv and the West condemned it as a rigged election whose result was preordained by Moscow. Kharkiv region officials said a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium held hundreds of bodies, including at least 30 displaying signs of torture.
A pet owner tested her dog's senses in a very sweet video.
A technique like weight lifting for your breath can improve blood pressure as much as medication, weight loss, and diet for all ages, study suggests.
Angela Deem is planning a surprise visit to Nigeria to see Michael Ilesanmi — and the contents of his cell phone — on Sunday night's episode
Brandon Bell/GettyThe judge appointed to review the documents seized by the FBI in the bureau’s court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago last month is demanding Donald Trump back up the wild claims he’s made on social media—or stop wasting everyone’s time.On Thursday, Special Master Raymond Dearie, a Reagan appointee who was handpicked by Trump and his lawyers, set out a case management plan laying down the ground rules and a timetable.Trump has put forth various conflicting excuses for why federal
After making several stunning appearances at New York Fashion Week, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now turning heads on the runways in Milan. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter recently walked in Giuliano Calza’s GCDS show, where she bared her backside in an unexpected look. “My butt had her first cameo,” Amelia captioned a September 22 Instagram Story video of herself on the runway. While it initially appeared Amelia was modeling a white tank top and jeans, it turns out the pants only had fro
Upbeat single marks Twain's first release since 2017 and first with Republic Nashville
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
ABC’s Shark Tank went live Friday night for its Season 14 premiere, culminating in an offer unlike any other. For the first time ever, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary were joined by a studio audience as they were presented with unedited, unfiltered pitches from hopeful entrepreneurs — […]
90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC
Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl alleged that the Prince of Wales was hoping that his younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, would be "his wingman."
"I could see what they were saying with this complete indoctrination and denial of her own autonomy and rights," Cooke said of playing Alicent in the "Game of Thrones" prequel series.
Bachelor Nation fans are in a frenzy after Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were spotted at a gala together in Florida on Sept. 22. See the reunion here.