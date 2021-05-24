President Biden to sign Alaska tourism act to allow cruise ships to visit the state this year

President Joe Biden is on track to sign legislation that would allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a White House briefing Monday.

“Today the President will be joined by Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan and Congressman Young, as he signs HR-1318, The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act," she said, noting that the ability for ships to visit the state is a "critical step toward returning to normal" for Alaska, a state in which one in 10 jobs is tourism-related, according to Psaki.

The Republican lawmakers from Alaska introduced the "Alaska Tourism Recovery Act," legislation in March, hoping it would temporarily relieve restrictions in place as a result of the Passenger Vessel Services Act.

U.S. maritime law requires international stops on ships flagged in foreign countries, which includes many major cruise lines' ships. The bill will allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without requiring a stop in Canada, which currently has a ban on cruising, prohibiting such a stop, posing a challenge to Alaska's tourism industry and the cruise industry.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this month and was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

As a result of the legislation's approval within Congress, cruise lines have begun announcing sailings that visit Alaska.

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp. lines Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line have all announced plans to resume cruising this summer, including some voyages to Alaska.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden to sign bill to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska