President Biden to sign Alaska tourism act to allow cruise ships to visit the state this year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is on track to sign legislation that would allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a White House briefing Monday.

“Today the President will be joined by Senator Murkowski, Senator Sullivan and Congressman Young, as he signs HR-1318, The Alaska Tourism Restoration Act," she said, noting that the ability for ships to visit the state is a "critical step toward returning to normal" for Alaska, a state in which one in 10 jobs is tourism-related, according to Psaki.

The Republican lawmakers from Alaska introduced the "Alaska Tourism Recovery Act," legislation in March, hoping it would temporarily relieve restrictions in place as a result of the Passenger Vessel Services Act.

U.S. maritime law requires international stops on ships flagged in foreign countries, which includes many major cruise lines' ships. The bill will allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without requiring a stop in Canada, which currently has a ban on cruising, prohibiting such a stop, posing a challenge to Alaska's tourism industry and the cruise industry.

Alaska: June - August Alaska has a very short cruising season; ships traverse its northern waters only between May and September. The months of June through August offer the warmest weather (50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit) in this chilly state and are therefore the best and most popular times to cruise. In May and September, you&#39;ll find some closures and a bit more chill in the air (high 50s to 60s), but you&#39;ll also find the best prices. In addition, May is the driest month of the Alaska cruise season, so you&#39;re less likely to be rained out of your flightseeing tour, glacier walk or other shore excursions.
Alaska: June - August Alaska has a very short cruising season; ships traverse its northern waters only between May and September. The months of June through August offer the warmest weather (50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit) in this chilly state and are therefore the best and most popular times to cruise. In May and September, you'll find some closures and a bit more chill in the air (high 50s to 60s), but you'll also find the best prices. In addition, May is the driest month of the Alaska cruise season, so you're less likely to be rained out of your flightseeing tour, glacier walk or other shore excursions.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this month and was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

As a result of the legislation's approval within Congress, cruise lines have begun announcing sailings that visit Alaska.

Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corp. lines Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line have all announced plans to resume cruising this summer, including some voyages to Alaska.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden to sign bill to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Doesn’t Care If Your Wages Don’t Cover Childcare. ‘The Marketplace’ Has Spoken

    The senator argued that workers should be forced off of the $300 per week federal unemployment subsidy

  • Anti-Semitic attacks spark new NYPD patrols

    The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into a pair of anti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn on Saturday night, days after the NYPD said it would increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods amid a rise in hate crimes.Driving the news: The NYPD says 195 hate crimes were reported in New York City between Jan 1. and May 16, an increase of 71% from the same period last year. The true total is likely higher, since many incidents go unreported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Three suspects are wanted for harassing a group of Orthodox Jews outside of a synagogue in Borough Park and allegedly yelling, "Free Palestine — kill all the Jews,'' according to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.The same group is suspected to have assaulted and yelled anti-Semitic language at two Jewish teenagers 45 minutes later, according to NBC New York.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio met on Sunday with the NYPD and Jewish community leaders in Borough Park, a neighborhood with a large Orthodox Jewish community, to discuss strategies to combat hate crimes.What they're saying: "The attacks we saw in Brooklyn last night were unconscionable. They were pure, unbridled anti-Semitism. And we do not need to look too far back in history to know what happens if we let that hatred go unchecked," de Blasio tweeted.The big picture: Vandalism and harassment fueled by anti-Semitism and Islamophobia has been reported to law enforcement and shared across social media platforms throughout the U.S. and Europe, following two weeks of bombardments between the Israeli government and Hamas that ended in a ceasefire Friday.Four people were arrested in the U.K. on Sunday for driving a convoy through an area of London with a large Jewish population and yelling violent anti-Semitic language. Videos of the incident went viral on social media last week and drew widespread shock and condemnation.A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with hate crime assault on Friday for using a crutch to attack a Jewish man in Times Square. In Los Angeles last week, people in a convoy of cars flying Palestinian flags harassed and physically assaulted patrons sitting outside a restaurant. A witness told the Los Angeles Times: "They were chanting, 'Death to Jews' and 'Free Palestine.'"In Chicago, a window at the Persian Hebrew Congregation was shattered and surveillance caught two people on camera, one carrying a "Freedom for Palestine" sign. Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and searching for the culprits.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill banning vaccine passports

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Monday signed into law a bill banning state agencies, schools and businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports to access services.Why it matters: Alabama is the latest Republican-led state to outlaw coronavirus immunization credentials in the name of personal freedom and privacy protection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany businesses view vaccine verification systems as key to getting back to normal.What she's saying: "I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction," Ivey said in a statement."I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. "I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider."Go deeper: The barriers to vaccine passportsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Teddy Bridgewater ignored rumors regarding other quarterbacks possibly being traded to Denver

    Not long after the Broncos traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, rumors emerged that the Broncos would possibly trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Those rumors have subsided but not died. Meeting with reporters on the first day of OTAs, Bridgewater was asked to explain how he handled those rumors. “Honestly man, I just keep my head [more]

  • Doja Cat Says The Weeknd 'Was Obsessed' with Their New Collaboration on Her Album

    "Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in," The Weeknd previously told Billboard of Doja Cat

  • Rachael Leigh Cook Reveals She's All That Remake Originally Had a Part for Freddie Prinze Jr.

    "He said, 'It's not going to work out for me, but I totally obviously support you doing whatever you want with this,' " Rachael Leigh Cook tells PEOPLE of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s reaction to the remake

  • Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Ron Clark says Jeff Probst found lost wedding ring

    'Survivor' star Ron Clark reveals how Jeff Probst saved the day after a Loved Ones visit celebration snafu.

  • After opposing anti-hate crime bill, Hawley blames Democrats’ rhetoric for attacks on Jews

    A month after opposing an anti-hate crimes measure, Hawley blames ‘incendiary rhetoric’ about Israel from Democratic lawmakers for anti-Semitic attacks.

  • Oakland A's to visit Portland, Las Vegas in search of relocation options

    The Oakland Athletics are planning visits to Portland and Las Vegas to explore relocation options, and Russell Wilson is excited.

  • Twins' 6-run rally in 8th beats Orioles 8-3 after delay

    Mitch Garver hit a two-run double and the short-handed Minnesota Twins used a six-run eighth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 on Monday night. Baltimore’s DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer for a 3-2 lead as the first batter following a 45-minute rain delay in the eighth. “That was just flat-out awesome to watch,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

  • Watch Channing Tatum Strut Onto the Beach After Crushing a Swimming Workout

    The actor recently took to Instagram after a two-mile open ocean swim.

  • Royal Caribbean crew members test positive for COVID-19, disembark in Spain as passengerless ship sails to US

    Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, dropped off several crew members in Spain who have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Over 500 former staffers urge Biden to "hold Israel accountable for its actions"

    More than 500 former Biden campaign and Democratic Party staffers signed an open letter released Monday urging President Biden to do more to protect Palestinians and "hold Israel accountable for its actions."Why it matters: Progressives have ramped up pressure on Biden in recent weeks to confront Israel on what they've described as human rights abuses in Gaza, where Israel's government carried out a military offensive in response to rocket attacks by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.More than 230 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza before a ceasefire came into effect last Friday, per the United Nations. The strikes destroyed 1,500 housing and commercial units in Gaza and displaced more than 75,000 people. 12 people in Israel were killed by Hamas rockets. The big picture: Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel for decades. The two-week conflict brought divisions between Biden and progressives in the Democratic Party into public view, as his administration faced pressure to broker a ceasefire while reaffirming its support for Israel's right to defend itself.What they're saying: The letter, which was first reported by the Washington Post, praises Biden for his administration's work in helping to negotiate a ceasefire, but calls for him to acknowledge the "power imbalance" that saw Israelis "hiding in bomb shelters" as "Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had nowhere to hide."The staffers ask Biden to address the "underlying conditions of occupation, blockade, and settlement expansion that led to this exceptionally destructive period," arguing that confronting these factors would usher in longer-lasting peace in the region.The signees say they are "deeply concerned that Israel continues to use U.S.-funded military equipment to kill civilians, target journalists, and violently suppress protests in Israel, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.""We remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes. We are outraged by Israel’s efforts to forcibly and illegally expel Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. We are shocked by Israel’s destruction of a building housing international news organizations. We remain horrified by reports of Hamas rockets killing Israeli civilians."Biden campaign and Democratic staffers in an open letterThe bottom line: The letter includes a list of demands for Biden, including asking Israel to "lift the blockade of Gaza, which has made it an uninhabitable open-air prison," and end settlement expansion in the West Bank.The letter also asks the Biden administration to "[s]upport Palestinians’ right to self-determination." "Returning to the status quo is untenable, as it deprives Palestinians of peace, security, and self-determination," the letter reads.Go deeper: Read the letterInside Biden's response to the Gaza crisisSanders to introduce resolution opposing $735 million arms sale to IsraelMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Taiwan Unraveling Masks Serious Climate Problem

    May.24 -- Taiwan is being squeezed by a resurgent coronavirus on one side and on the other, a year-long drought that’s disrupting agriculture, industry and power supplies. Bloomberg’s Samson Ellis reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Rejoice: Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Long-Awaited Return to Acting With a Netflix Holiday Rom-Com

    My prayers have been answered!

  • Celeb Tanning Artists Share 17 At-Home Self-Tanners That Rival an Actual Tan

    Plus, their best application tips.

  • IKEA Recalls Nearly 160,000 Plates, Bowls, and Mugs for ‘Posing a Burn Hazard’ Following Scalding Incidents

    “The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out,” IKEA said of two sets of dishes made of polylactic acid or polylactide

  • 'Life goes on:' Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub. Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally, highly regarded for its skilled workforce, business-friendly legal system and ease of movement.

  • Mysterious air base being built on volcanic island off Yemen

    A mysterious air base is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints for both energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the Mayun Island air base in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 5.6-kilometer (3.5 mile)-long island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates. Officials in Yemen's internationally recognized government now say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen's Houthi rebels.

  • Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn will possibly testify on the former president's attempts to intervene in the Russia investigation next week

    McGahn's testimony hinged on whether or not former President Donald Trump decided to intervene in the form of a lawsuit.