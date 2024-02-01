President Biden issues executive order punishing Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday imposing financial sanctions on Israeli settlers who have attacked Palestinians in the West Bank in the administration's most significant action to try to calm West Bank violence amid the Israeli-Hamas war.

The sanctions target four Israelis who have engaged in actions that "undermine peace, security and stability in the West Bank," according to senior Biden administration officials who discussed the penalties on the condition of anonymity.

Their activities have included assaulting Palestinian civilians, threatening them with violence, burning fields, vehicles and buildings, and destroying property, U.S., officials said. One individual initiated a riot in the West Bank that resulted in the death of a Palestinian civilian. Another assaulted Palestinian farmers and left-wing Israeli activists who sought to protect the Palestinian's farms.

The Biden administration, which notified the Israeli government about the sanctions, is withholding the names of the targeted Israelis until the State Department makes the designations official.

The sanctions − which also apply to Palestinians if they're found to commit similar actions − are designed to deny the individuals access to the U.S. financial system.

The U.S. will block all property and interest that the designated individuals have in the U.S. and deny their entry into the U.S. The actions will also prohibit U.S. citizens from contributing funds, good or services to the four individuals.

Biden has backed Israel in its war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. But he faces increasing pressure to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the fighting amid the rising Palestinian death toll.

Biden addressed the war in Gaza in remarks Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast held at the U.S. Capitol, saying he is actively working to ensure an "enduring peace" between Israelis and Palestinians "with two states for two peoples.”

The West Bank is a landlocked area that forms the main bulk of the Palestinian territories.

Israeli settlers live in West Bank communities that are illegal under international law. These settlements are built on Palestinian lands in a Palestinian-governed area that Israeli's military has occupied since it won a war in 1967 with Arab countries.

While much of the world's attention has been focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank have surged since Oct. 7.

At least 242 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2023 by the army and settlers, according to the United Nations. The compares to 171 in 2022.

Settlers have stormed Palestinian villages, beaten residents, torched homes and destroyed olive groves and farming equipment.

