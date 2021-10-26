President Biden signals a deal is nearly complete on his social spending plan

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Over the weekend, President Biden met with Senator Joe Manchin, one of two Democratic senators holding out on the his social spending plan. Now both men are signaling a deal could get done as soon as this week. CBS News Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes speaks with CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano about the final details the two sides are working out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories