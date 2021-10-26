President Biden signals a deal is nearly complete on his social spending plan
Over the weekend, President Biden met with Senator Joe Manchin, one of two Democratic senators holding out on the his social spending plan. Now both men are signaling a deal could get done as soon as this week. CBS News Chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes speaks with CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano about the final details the two sides are working out.