President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster
President Joe Biden signaled in a town hall-style event Thursday he was open to eliminating the filibuster, as several key pieces of his agenda are held up by the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CSBN to discuss this and the latest news from the Biden administration.