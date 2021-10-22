President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster

Reuters

Coup leaders in Guinea have named their first line-up of government ministers, including a former general and three other figures who held posts under ousted president Alpha Conde. The putchists have repeatedly tried to reassure investors, donors and regional powers, saying last month's overthrow of Conde was a one-off action to get rid of what it called a corrupt elite, and that it has no plans to stay in office. Former army officer Aboubacar Sidiki Camara, a close associate of coup leader and interim president Mamadi Doumbouya, was named transitional minister of defence, a junta spokesperson said on state TV late on Thursday.