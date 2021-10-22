President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster

President Joe Biden signaled in a town hall-style event Thursday he was open to eliminating the filibuster, as several key pieces of his agenda are held up by the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CSBN to discuss this and the latest news from the Biden administration.

