President Biden signs bill ordering declassification of COVID origins information

11
Maureen Groppe and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Monday signed legislation ordering the declassification of information related to the origins of COVID-19, a mystery that has divided the eight U.S. government agencies investigating the source.

The bill, which sailed through the House and Senate without opposition, requires the director of national intelligence to release the information within 90 days. The government can, however, withhold intelligence to protect how it was collected.

The White House confirmed the president's signature Monday evening after declining to reveal Biden's position on the bill the past week, staying noncommittal up to the signing.

"I share the Congress's goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19)," Biden said in a statement. "We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19's origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics."

The legislation applies only to material related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a potential source of COVID – a politically charged issue. Republicans have accused Biden of not being tough enough on China.

The virus first appeared in 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

New evidence emerged recently in support of the theory that the virus originated from animals. Samples collected at a Chinese seafood market in Wuhan show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus.

The genetic sequences were recently added by Chinese scientists to a public virus database – and then removed, but not before the information was shared.

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House House on Feb. 16, 2023.
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House House on Feb. 16, 2023.

Biden pointed to his 2021 directive for the federal government to study the origins of COVID-19 – an effort that is still ongoing – and said his administration "will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19's origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology."

In implementing the legislation, Biden said his administration will declassify and share "as much of that information as possible," consistent with his constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security.

Only one of the eight agencies that investigated the link initially favored the institute as the likely source, according to the declassified summary of government investigations submitted to the White House in 2021. Since then, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Energy Department – which had been one of three agencies unable to reach a conclusion – now leans toward the theory that the virus leaked from the virology institute.

Four intelligence agencies and the National Intelligence Council concluded, with low confidence, that the virus likely spread to humans from an infected animal.

After taking control of the House in January, House Republicans made investigating the origins of COVID one of their top priorities.

Rep. Michael Turner, the Ohio Republican who heads the House Intelligence Committee, said his panel is aware of information that could help explain why “a lab leak theory is not just a possibility but approaches the idea that it is likely.”

“The intelligence community does have more information about COVID-19 than the public is led to believe,” Turner said when the House debated the legislation March 10. “This laboratory and who was working there might be the key to unraveling the truth.”

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said the classified information shows there’s no answer yet. But Himes said the government should release as much declassified information as possible because transparency is critical.

“The factual grounding of the (intelligence communities’) analysis can be an antidote to the speculation, the rumor, and the theories that grow in the absence of good information,” he said.

Contributing: Associated Press

Opinion: We'll never know the full truth about COVID-19 origins. Political infighting won't help.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden signs bill ordering COVID-19 origin information declassified

Recommended Stories

  • Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19, the White House said. Biden said he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19. "In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security," Biden said in a statement.

  • Biden will release Covid-19 origin intelligence

    The president signed a declassification bill that had unanimous support in Congress.

  • TikTok hits 150 million U.S. monthly users, up from 100 million in 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020. The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. On Friday, six more U.S. senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds.

  • 27 Million Indians Lose Internet Access as Punjab Police Hunt Sikh Separatist

    India is again immersed in a statewide internet blackout in Punjab as authorities search for a Sikh separatist. Amritpal Singh is on the run for allegedly spreading potential unrest, prompting local authorities to shut down the internet over the weekend and extended it on Monday for another 24 hours, The Washington Post reported.

  • Manhattan DA's office issues staff-wide warning as Trump calls for protests over hush-money investigation: 'We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York'

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg privately reassured employees that they would be protected from intimidation, Politico reported.

  • California, hang onto those umbrellas

    There will be no rest for the storm weary in California. The weekend storm is just pushing east but the next weather-maker is on the way and looks to bring a deluge to central and southern California.

  • Exclusive-India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.

  • Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

    Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said on Monday. The fish started dying in the Darling River near the New South Wales town of Menindee on Friday. Officials say the die-off likely occurred because fish need more oxygen in hot weather, but oxygen levels in the water dropped after recent floods receded.

  • Warren says proposal to lift FDIC insurance cap has "got to be on the table right now"

    Warren told "Face the Nation" that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a "good move."

  • Kansas State star played a season of high school hoops in the Eastern Ky. mountains

    One of the key obstacles to Kentucky advancing in the NCAA Tournament has ties to the commonwealth.

  • Bank of America halts trading with Credit Suisse electronic stocks desk -email

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of America's electronic stocks desk has halted trading with a desk at Credit Suisse that uses computer-led strategies, "out of an abundance of caution effective today," an email seen by Reuters on Monday said. Bank of America said it would no longer send trades to Credit Suisse's "ATS Crossfinder". The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website calls the ATS Crossfinder a "dark pool."

  • UN science report to provide stark climate warning

    Humanity still has a chance, close to the last one, to prevent the worst of climate change’s future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said (20 March).

  • Who is controversial Indian preacher Amritpal Singh?

    Amritpal Singh rose to national attention after his supporters stormed a police station last month.

  • Audi Is the Latest Carmaker Scrambling to Recover Lost Ground in China

    Audi has a mess on its hands in China, Volkswagen has a mess on its hands in Russia, and the mess on everybody’s hands — the chip shortage — is actually getting cleaned up these days. All that and more in this edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, March 20, 2023.

  • Fact check: False claim that Biden is bailing out Silicon Valley Bank with tax dollars

    Multiple federal agencies and experts said taxpayer funds will not be used at this time to pay for the losses of depositors at Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Gunther Calls WrestleMania Triple Threat Match A ‘Disgrace’

    After Gunther‘s WrestleMania 39 match was turned into a Triple Threat Match last night, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion called the proceedings a disgrace. In a backstage interview following the March 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Gunther said that turning his title match into a Triple Threat Match was “a disgrace,” and that the move […] The post Gunther Calls WrestleMania Triple Threat Match A ‘Disgrace’ appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Amritpal Singh: Punjab police step up search for Sikh separatist preacher

    Police in Punjab are looking for Amritpal Singh, who's on the run after calling for a Sikh homeland.

  • Pope Benedict XVI's aide acknowledges criticism over memoir

    The longtime secretary to Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged Sunday that his tell-all memoir, published in the days after Benedict’s death, had been criticized for casting Pope Francis in an unfavorable light, but insisted that some of the polemics were more about prejudice than anything else. In some of his first public comments since Benedict’s Dec. 31 death, Archbishop Georg Gaenswin said he remained loyal to Francis and that he was still waiting for the pontiff to give him a new job. Gaenswein’s future has been the subject of much speculation following Benedict’s death and the publication of “Nothing But the Truth: My Life Beside Pope Benedict XVI.”

  • Philadelphia reaches $9.25M settlement with demonstrators over police tactics in 2020 protests

    Philadelphia settled four federal lawsuits and agreed to pay 237 plaintiffs a total of $9.25 million after they described suffering police violence during protests in 2020.

  • Revealed: the secret plot that brought down Jimmy Carter

    A Texas politician has claimed that he worked with a senior member of Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign to convince Iran to delay releasing its hostages during the crisis of 1979 in a bid to derail Jimmy Carter's re-election bid.