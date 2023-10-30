President Biden signs landmark Artificial Intelligence Executive Order
President Biden signed an Executive Order Monday on Artificial Intelligence. It's the first of its kind in the nation.
A new executive order seeks to outline a new regulatory framework around a rapidly advancing technology that has the power to both harm and help society.
The Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by "the force of law."
U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order (EO) that seeks to establish "new standards" for AI safety and security, including requirements for companies developing foundation AI models to notify the federal government and share results of all safety tests before they're deployed to the public. The fast-moving generative AI movement, driven by the likes of ChatGPT and foundation AI models developed by OpenAI, has sparked a global debate around the need for guardrails to counter the potential pitfalls of giving over too much control to algorithms. Back in May, G7 leaders identified key themes that need to be addressed as part of the so-called Hiroshima AI Process, with the seven constituent countries today reaching an agreement on guiding principles and a "voluntary" code of conduct for AI developers to follow.
