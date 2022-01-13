  • Oops!
President Biden to speak with Democrats about voting rights as House sends key bill to the Senate

Mabinty Quarshie and Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill Thursday to lobby Senate Democrats to pass federal voting rights legislation, a key demand civil rights advocates have pushed for – though it faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

Biden is expected to attend a Senate Democratic Caucus lunch to discuss the push to pass voting rights and potential changes to the Senate rules at 1 p.m., according to the White House.

His meeting comes after two bills aimed at protecting voting access were sent to the Senate Thursday morning. Democrats and Biden are pushing lawmakers to make an exception to the chamber's rules so it can pass the bills without Republican support.

The House passed a bill Thursday morning with two pieces of voting rights legislation – the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act – attached as messages. This allows Democrats in the Senate to bring the bill to the floor and bypass a GOP filibuster, which requires 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to begin debate.

President Biden asks Senate &#39;will you stand against voter suppression, yes or no?&#39;
President Biden asks Senate 'will you stand against voter suppression, yes or no?'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said if Republicans do not help them pass the voting rights legislation, the Senate will vote by Martin Luther King Day, on Monday, to change the rules of the Senate regarding the filibuster.

Democrats could change the filibuster without Republicans, but Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have stated they do not wish to change the filibuster.

The Freedom to Vote Act would set minimum federal standards on early voting and vote-by-mail options, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and congressman, would restore the Justice Department's authority to review election law changes in states with a history of discrimination.

Biden's trip to the Hill comes two days after his speech in Atlanta in which he called for altering the Senate's rules "whichever way they need to be changed" to bypass a Republican filibuster of the voting rights bills.

'Let the majority prevail': Biden backs filibuster change to pass voting rights in Atlanta speech

Civil rights leaders called Biden’s speech on voting rights Tuesday a “good step” and “nice words,’’ but said the president didn’t do enough to call out fellow Democrats –including Manchin and Sinema. Some also complained the administration hasn’t outlined an aggressive plan of action.

“We’re looking for specifics,’’ Kendra Cotton, chief operating office of the New Georgia Project, said in a call with reporters Wednesday. “We wanted to hear him clearly articulate and educate.”

Cotton said she appreciated Biden’s history lesson, but she said she heard a lot of wishing.

"Biden’s speech would have been better delivered on the Senate floor and delivered months ago," said Barbara Arnwine, president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

In addition to addressing the Democratic Caucus Thursday, Arnwine said Biden should also call and meet individually with senators and not just Manchin and Sinema.

“They’re not the only problems,’’ she said. “That’s not enough … There needs to be an aggressive push that’s worthy of this moment.”

Contributing: Deborah Berry, Courtney Subramanian

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden to talk to Senate Democrats about voting rights legislation

