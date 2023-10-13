President Biden speaks with families of Americans held hostage by Hamas

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden met virtually Friday with the families of 14 Americans who remain unaccounted for following last weekend's brutal massacre in Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas.

"The president conveyed directly to these families that they have been in his prayers and reaffirmed for them that the United States government is doing everything possible to locate and bring home their loved ones," said John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications.

The on-camera Zoom call, which the White House described as "emotional," also included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan , Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, Undersecretary of State John Bass and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk.

The call lasted over an hour, according to an administration official.

“I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what’s happening,” Biden said in an interview on 60 Minutes, according to a clip released by CBS ahead of Sunday’s full airing.

“We have to communicate to the world. This is critical,” Biden said. “This is not human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home.”

In addition to the 14 missing Americans, 27 Americans in Israel were killed in the attack. The White House believes a small number of the 14 unaccounted for Americans are being held captive by Hamas as hostages.

"A handful is still our estimate right now," Kirby said of the number of American hostages, though he acknowledged that could change. "We just don't have a lot of information. We're working on this literally around the clock to try to find out as much as we can about where they are and in what conditions they're being held."

Meanwhile, the State Department’s first charter flight taking Americans out of Israel has left the country and is on the way to Europe, the White House confirmed.

Kirby declined to reveal where in Europe he plane is headed.

“The State Department will continue to organize these charter flights for as long as there is a demand from US citizens for departure assistance,” Kirby said.

