President Biden speaks at the UN
President Biden gave his first speech to the United Nations as president.
New York City police unions that hold partial control over how their members’ pension money is invested are planning to pull out of a consortium of other city pension funds that Comptroller Scott Stringer has credited with considerably augmenting their return on investment. In 2015, Stringer launched what’s come to be known as the Common Investment Meeting, where the trustees of the city’s ...
If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.
The CNN host asked GOP Gov. Tate Reeves if he planned to do anything differently to contain his state's devastating outbreak.
The prime minister says the plotters were "remnants" of ousted President Bashir's regime.
"We must be prepared for adjustments according to the Byrd rule and an agreed to number," Pelosi wrote her fellow Democrats.
BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.
House Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday that aims to curb presidential powers by addressing a laundry list of issues and complaints that came up during former President Donald Trump’s norm-shattering presidency.
Holly Raschein, a former state House representative for the Florida Keys, has applied with the governor to serve the rest of Mike Forster’s term on the dais of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners.
Congress has until Sept. 30 to fund the government or risk a shutdown.
The Treasury would have to default on some government bills, possibly including checks to investors and retirees. And it may not be able to pick which ones. The effects of a default would ripple through the U.S. and global economy.
Progressives and centrists are holding major pieces of legislation hostage, and both have the numbers to make good on their threats.
The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?
"Paying America's bills shouldn't be a controversial issue," Yellen wrote in a WSJ opinion piece, but the GOP says it won't help Democrats do it.
DHS is also tracking groups of 1,500 in Panama and 3,000 in Peru, an internal document said.
Rae’s Cafe owner ask court to rule the way Jackson County has enforced its mask mandate is “unlawful, nonsensical and is intended only to punish those who speak out against arbitrary and capricious ‘mandates.’”
"Every choice we make is the beginning of change," the K-pop superstars said, kicking off "Leaders Week" at the U.N. General Assembly.
Far-right president peddled unproven Covid remedies and made baseless claims about Brazilian politics and the environment President Jair Bolsonaro: ‘History and science will know how to hold everyone to account.’ Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/AP The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, told the United Nations general assembly he had come to showcase “a new Brazil, with its credibility restored before the world”. But in a 12-minute address, in which the far-right populist preached unproven Covid reme
The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".
The U.S. Department of State is warning of massive delays in turnaround times both for issuing new passports and renewals.