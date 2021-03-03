  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on states lifting mask mandates: 'The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking'

Maureen Groppe and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it's a “big mistake” for states to lift pandemic restrictions, calling it a result of "Neanderthal thinking."

In brief remarks before meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss ways to fight cancer, Biden said it's important to listen to the recommendations of scientists, especially as the nation is on the cusp of turning things around with the coronavirus vaccines.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it," he said. "It still matters."

His comments came the day after the GOP governors of Texas and Mississippi said they're lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

"I think it's a big mistake," Biden said. "I hope everybody's realized by now these masks make a difference."

White House officials are emphasizing that people can still follow the federal guidelines on their own.

"Every individual is empowered to do the right thing here, regardless of what the states decide for personal health, for public health, for their health of their loved ones and communities," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. "I would still encourage individuals to wear masks, to socially distance, and to do the right thing to protect their own health."

President Joe Biden talks with a volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston.
President Joe Biden talks with a volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted Tuesday that, starting Wednesday, all county mask mandates would be lifted and businesses allowed to operate at full capacity. He noted that hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed.

"We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he's moving to "open Texas 100%" and will issue an executive order to take effect March 10 rescinding most of his earlier orders, including restrictions on business occupancy and the July 2 statewide mask order.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Biden is not in a position to be "preaching to my state about how to handle this COVID-19 virus" because he has his hands full with immigration issues.

"The fact is if you want to wear a mask, you can still wear a mask," Cornyn said. "At some point, the government needs to quit making arbitrary rules that do not have any demonstrable connection with the public."

Biden met with Abbott Friday when he visited Texas to survey winter storm damage.

Pressed on Wednesday about whether the president will try to get Abbott to change his mind, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden speaks with governors on a regular basis.

"I'm sure he will raise this the next opportunity he has," she said.

Walensky described the nation as being at a "critical nexus" in the pandemic.

The decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths shows signs of stalling as variants are circulating. At the same time, she said, measures that have been taken to stop the pandemic are “now too often being flagrantly ignored.”

“Fatigue is winning,” she said.

Walensky called the next three months a pivotal period as vaccinations ramp up.

"Even though it's counterintuitive," added White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, "it's actually the most important time for people to make sure we run through the tape and finish that up."

Contributing: Nicholas Wu.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden: Texas, other states lifting mask rules Neanderthal thinking

Recommended Stories

  • Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

    Texas is lifting its mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, making it the largest state to no longer require one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement in Texas, where the virus has killed more than 43,000 people, rattled doctors and big city leaders who said they are now bracing for another deadly resurgence. Federal health officials this week urgently warned states to not let their guard down, warning that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Clemson lands commitment from highly-rated Texas quarterback

    The Tigers missed on their top QB target, but got a commitment from a top-75 player Tuesday night.

  • San Francisco transit money, NY bridge scrapped from COVID-19 bill amid GOP complaints

    Two infrastructure projects were removed from the COVID-19 stimulus bill after Republicans called them pet projects. But one was in a GOP district.

  • Biden: U.S. to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by May, school workers to receive first dose by end of March

    Biden said there will be enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May and he set a goal of vaccinating school staff by the end of March.

  • Biden news - live: Cuomo chokes up over harassment claims as top ex-Trump aide accused of drinking on duty

    United States will now have enough doses for every adult to receive Covid vaccines by end of May

  • Biden on states lifting mask mandates: 'The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking'

    While speaking to the press in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Biden said, “I think it’s a big mistake” when responding to a question about Mississippi and Texas lifting statewide mask mandates on Tuesday.

  • Iraqi Air Base Hosting U.S. Troops Targeted in Rocket Attacks

    At least ten rockets were launched at a coalition air base in western Iraq that hosts U.S. troops on Tuesday, less than a week after the Biden administration ordered airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria. The attack targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s Anbar province, according to coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto. An American civilian contractor died of a heart attack “while sheltering” from the assault, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. 10 Indirect Fire rockets and Iraqi Security Forces are investigating. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) March 3, 2021 “Iraqi [security forces] are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available,” Marotto wrote on Twitter. In January 2020, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on the Ain al-Asad base in retaliation for the Trump administration’s killing of top general Qasem Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. troops suffered concussions and other injuries in that attack. The assault on Tuesday came after President Biden ordered strikes on an unofficial crossing at the Syria-Iraq border, reportedly used by Iran-backed militias for smuggling. Those strikes were a response to an earlier attack on the airport in Erbil, Iraq, that left a Filipino contractor dead and wounded an American serviceman and multiple American contractors. Senator Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, blamed Iran for the Tuesday attack. “The latest rocket attacks on U.S. & coalition troops is the work of Iran,” Rubio wrote on Twitter. “Iran makes the rockets, gives them to Shia militia groups and tells them where & when to attack. The purpose of these attacks is to pressure Biden to speed up the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq.” Editor’s note 10:45 a.m.: This article was updated to include confirmation of the death of an American civilian contractor during the Tuesday attack.

  • Iran looms over Senate hearing for Biden nominee for senior U.S. State post

    U.S. senators peppered President Joe Biden's nominee to be the No. 2 official at the State Department with questions about Iran on Wednesday, a sign she could face difficulty winning support from Republicans even as she warned against "nostalgia" for the Iran nuclear deal she helped broker. Wendy Sherman, who helped negotiate the international accord in 2015, promised a new approach to Iran at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. The 2015 deal, aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, was fiercely opposed by Republicans and some Democrats, including Senator Bob Menendez, who is now the committee's chairman.

  • Jim Jordan Under Scrutiny for Nearly $3 Million in Unreported Campaign Funds

    Susan Walsh-Pool/GettyThis week, the campaign committee for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), received ten notices from the Federal Election Commission flagging discrepancies on its books totaling nearly $3 million dollars, and dating back over two years. The campaign claims that the errors slipped through the cracks amid a record fundraising surge, and that it actually has more money on the books now, but experts say that the dollar amount — errors totaling some $2.87 million — may trigger an FEC investigation.The errors also appear connected to newly developed, largely hidden payment systems in the murky world of Republican digital advertising, where vendors not only receive direct spending, but take cuts from fundraising as well.The notices, sent in batches between Feb 28 and March 2, come in reply to more than a dozen amended reports correcting errors that the campaign caught in a sweeping review of filings, going as far back as 2018. One of the filings discloses errors in spending and raising totalling $1,470,286.48.The commission gave the campaign until early April to reply, and the letters say that a failure to “adequately respond” could draw an audit or enforcement action.Campaign spokesperson Kevin Eichinger provided the Daily Beast with a statement spinning the corrections as a positive sign and laying the blame on the campaign’s longtime treasurer, Ohio-based tax and business law specialist James Kordik, who was replaced when Jordan hired Datwyler last July.“The campaign has filed an amendment with the FEC to correct its campaign finance reports going back to 2018. There was never any money missing from the account,” Eichinger said. “In fact, the campaign’s cash balance is actually higher than previously listed on the campaign finance reports. The error occurred when the former campaign treasurer inadvertently double-reported certain fundraising expenses. When the error was discovered, the campaign hired an outside expert to conduct a comprehensive audit and file the appropriate amendments.”Kordik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The campaign did indeed ramp up its fundraising in 2020. In the 2016 cycle, before Donald Trump was elected, the Jordan campaign received a little over $733,000 and spent about $423,000, according to FEC records. Jordan’s congressional district has long been considered solidly Republican, a seat he has won by at least 60 percent for several cycles. But his profile rose in the Trump years as Jordan regularly appeared in conservative media to burnish his brand as a fierce critic of the Democratic agenda, a strategy that opened the fundraising floodgates.His numbers increased for the 2018 cycle, pulling in $1.24 million and paying out about $1.8 million. But in 2020, they soared: he raked in $18.6 million and spent $13.2 million, and now sits on a $6 million stash. Jordan shelled out more than $12.4 million to finance his own operation, transferring only $180,000 to other committees, mostly to the Ohio GOP.Campaign finance experts say that the errors are significant enough that, if the rising conservative star can’t offer a sound explanation, the FEC will likely refer the matter to its enforcement arm. Such a move would not be publicly disclosed.“Jordan's campaign appears to have had systemic reporting problems over multiple years, and these amendments represent substantial shifts in the campaign's disclosed fundraising and spending,” Brendan Fischer, director of reform at the Campaign Legal Center, told the Daily Beast. “I suspect that the FEC will closely review discrepancies of such a significant amount.”Brett Kappel, campaign finance attorney at Harmon Curran, said that the reports appear “so substantially incorrect” that the FEC may order an audit.“The legal standard to trigger an FEC audit is high: Whether filings meet the threshold for ‘substantial compliance’ with the law,” Kappel explained. “Jordan’s FEC reports were so substantially incorrect over such a long period of time that they may meet the standard.”Jenna Grande, press secretary for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a DC-based nonprofit watchdog, said, “This is a very large amount of money in discrepancies. While there is still much to learn about this situation, Rep. Jordan’s campaign needs to provide a full accounting of what happened and why."The campaign’s current explanation is incomplete, and somewhat contradictory. For instance, it mentions spending errors, but doesn’t explain significant errors in the campaign’s fundraising, which the FEC says was off by a total $1,280,852.36 — nearly half of it in the campaign’s July 2020 quarterly report, Kordik’s final filing. Some amendments show increases in receipts, and some show decreases.Jim Jordan Refuses to Admit Biden Won, Gets Blasted by House ColleagueThe statement also doesn’t appear to account for the appearance of a $20,000 transfer to the Ohio Republican Party made in October 2018, according to one of the amended reports.The confusion may be tied to backdoor vendor payments in GOP digital fundraising setups. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that shady consulting firms have been taking payments out of fundraising. It amounts to a sort of royalty arrangement: The more money that candidates raise, or the more viral they go, the bigger the cut for the media vendor who made that happen.Those fees were hidden via payments to WinRed, according to the report, which features consulting firm Olympic Media, a vendor that would get a portion of fundraising proceeds collected via the WinRed platform. Some campaigns only reported the WinRed fees, but didn’t separately itemize Olympic’s “royalties” on that fundraising.The report specifically mentions Jordan, who, according to WinRed, “misreported expenses paid to vendors." Indeed, one of Jordan’s amended reports details more than $200,000 in payments to Olympic Media which the original report had not itemized. The campaign’s statement to the Daily Beast points out that Kordik had double-counted “certain fundraising expenses.”According to that statement, Jordan’s massive digital marketing push overwhelmed the 65-year-old Kordik, who appears to have filed a number of erroneous reports in his final two years with Jordan. Those errors appear to overlap directly with the hiring of two firms — WinRed, and Campaign Solutions, a Republican-aligned consulting firm based out of Arlington, Va., also specializing in digital strategy and fundraising. Founded in 2003, the firm pulled in nearly $37 million from Republicans last year, with Jordan accounting for about a third of that amount — that’s about two-thirds of his own fundraising totals.Campaign Solutions also accounts for a number of spending discrepancies.For instance, Jordan tapped Campaign Solutions in the 2018 cycle, paying a total of about $279,000 over about six months, according to OpenSecrets. The FEC flagged around $253,000 combined in two of Jordan’s amended reports from that year: one of them, coverings the weeks after the 2018 election, introduces an extra $109,000 in disbursements to the firm; the other, which accounts for the last five weeks of the year, says that the campaign had actually paid Campaign Solutions $130,000 less in that period than originally reported. That amended year-end report also adds the $20,000 transfer to the Ohio Republican Party.At the time, Datwyler worked at Campaign Solutions as an accountant. He appears to have left sometime in early 2020, before he took up with Jordan, but while he was employed at the fundraising firm he also acted as treasurer for dozens of political committees. His current portfolio comprises 165 committees, nine formed this year, including groups backing high-profile conservatives Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rep. Mike Lee of Utah. In 2020, Datwyler’s firm, 9Seven Consulting, pulled in more than $1 million for FEC compliance services.Notably, Datwyler joined the campaign last July, and was there to receive an FEC notice flagging a number of inconsistencies in Kordik’s final filing. The letter told the campaign that it risked an audit if the FEC did not get a reply by September 8, but fillings indicate that Datwyler never responded. The amended version of that report ended up being by far the most egregious of the bunch, with raising and spending errors of more than $1.47 million.It’s possible that the prospect of that review was too much to undertake at the time, but that would not explain why the campaign appears to have failed even to reply. Datwyler was singled out in a report about so-called “pop-up PACs,” fundraising groups created in the weeks before an election, allowing them to avoid disclosing their donors to the public until the election is over.Caleb Burns, a campaign finance specialist at Wiley Rein, explained that the mistakes can stack up over time. “FEC reports carry-forward financial information to subsequent reports,” he said. “An error detected in an old report can require a fuller accounting and amendments to numerous additional reports.”The FEC regained its quorum — and its ability to take enforcement action — in December. “The FEC commissioners themselves must, ultimately, approve any enforcement action,” Brown said. “The lack of a quorum of commissioners until the end of last year meant that FEC enforcement had stalled. That is no longer the case, though the commissioners have a significant backlog of enforcement matters to address.”An FEC spokesperson declined to comment for this article, citing its policy of not publicly addressing specific matters “for the potential that they may come before the agency in an enforcement capacity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

    House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes. “Our purpose was to remove ... obstacles of participation for Democrats or Republicans,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday on the House floor.

  • How Neighborhood Groups Are Trying to Provide a Pandemic Safety Net

    NEW YORK — Ariadna Phillips was close to panicking. It was nearing midnight in the Bronx, and she was scrambling to find food for an older woman in the neighborhood who was going hungry after deliveries of federal food aid had run out. For the past few weeks, Phillips, 40, who organizes a mutual aid group in the South Bronx, had been working frantically to gather enough food donations for those left in the lurch after a federal program stopped temporarily at the start of the year, and then again, a few weeks later, when it ran into logistical problems. A year ago, as the pandemic engulfed New York, mutual aid groups like hers quickly formed as stopgaps meant to help tide people over during the worst of the crisis. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But even as the pandemic begins to subside, the economic and public health damage it has inflicted persists, especially in less well-off corners of New York City that have been particularly hard hit by an outbreak that has disproportionately hurt poor people and communities of color. Mutual aid groups that were formed largely ad hoc to address temporary needs are now facing challenges they are not well-equipped to take on: recruiting and retaining a sufficient number of volunteers, securing enough donations of money and goods to keep going, and finding space to serve people. A group that came together in the spring to offer free mental health care to front-line workers is trying to enlist more established community-based groups to bear part of the burden by organizing group therapy sessions and providing them in Spanish and Mandarin. “There are hurdles that come with reaching out for mental health services that are far beyond just the pandemic,” said Dr. Nicole Andreoli, a psychologist in Manhattan and one of the group’s organizers. “People really were in kind of like a fight-or-flight mode, kind of frozen. When this ends, we’re expecting to see the trauma response increase.” Phillips is struggling to find donors to fund a consistent supply of food and volunteers to go on late-night food runs to fill community refrigerators and to map distribution routes and manage logistics so food will be fresh when it reaches people. The group is also trying to develop an app to track all the roughly 100 community refrigerators in the city and notify users when they are filled with food. “A lot of the time the fridges are empty, and I can’t imagine how that feels for somebody to be trekking God knows how far,’’ said David Arvelo, a member of South Bronx Mutual Aid who is working on the app. “It’d be a huge boon for people just needing to know when the fridge is filled.’’ But trying to come up with a way to monitor the refrigerators, he added, was akin to “Amazon’s fulfillment of the last mile” of a delivery. The volunteer effort can sometimes feel like a full-time job even though Phillips is already a high school teacher and Arvelo is a software engineer. “There are many moments where we’re like, ‘You know we’re just regular people, right?’ ” Phillips said. Mutual aid — a collective, coordinated effort to help those in need — is not new. But the pandemic, the biggest public health disaster in a century, set off a major wave of mutual aid campaigns with at least 100 groups forming across the state, half of them in the city, according to Mutual Aid Hub, which tracks such organizations. Nationwide, there are over 800 such groups, though the number is likely to be higher given that many are small and informal. The groups are in larger cities, like Miami, Chicago, San Antonio and San Diego, but also in smaller towns like Columbia, South Carolina, and Butte, Montana. At the beginning of the pandemic, mutual aid groups helped people with basic necessities like food, clothing, even hand sanitizer. But as the crisis drags on, the groups have broadened their mission, providing Wi-Fi routers so students can access school, mental health counseling and even veterinary care to pets belonging to low-income people. Groups have also played a role in various volunteer efforts to help people sign up for COVID-19 vaccines. “We’re not looking to necessarily put a Band-Aid on these major crises that are in front of us,” said Yves Voltaire, who lives in Harlem and runs a community refrigerator that offers free food and produce in uptown Manhattan. “It’s about building the world we want to see.’’ Two stimulus bills passed by Congress have not prevented people from losing their jobs, being unable to buy enough food and lacking access to social support, said Eric Klinenberg, a sociology professor at New York University and the author of a forthcoming book about mutual aid and the pandemic titled “2020: A Social Autopsy.” The emergency federal aid was not available to immigrants in the country illegally, and the grinding nature of financial challenges has stretched the limits of how far official assistance can go. It is not clear if help for those immigrants will be part of the coronavirus aid package that is now winding its way through the Senate. “Government aid has reached just a fraction of the people who need it,’’ Klinenberg said. “Millions of Americans are in dire straits today, and mutual aid networks are delivering the goods.” The groups have proliferated thanks in part to technology. Volunteers have organized over WhatsApp and Slack. Apps have connected donors directly to financially strapped artists, laid-off bar workers and other gig employees. Some groups have developed software similar to that used by food delivery companies to make distributions more efficient. But the work has become more difficult to sustain as the pandemic persists, especially because New York has suffered a heavier financial blow than most other major U.S. cities. One group, NYC Mesh, has been trying to install rooftop routers in some so-called Wi-Fi deserts in Queens and the Bronx, where children have a hard time accessing remote schooling. It is also trying to bring broadband into buildings and homes, but that requires digging up part of the street to lay cables, “which is an expensive thing to do,” said Brian Hall, a member of the group. Connecting broadband to a single building can cost $10,000, Hall said, which exceeds the group’s financial resources. Volunteers are doing all they can, he added, “putting antennas on roofs and internal wiring in the buildings.” At NYC COVID Care Network, Andreoli said that the pandemic had exposed gaps in care, and her group is having to help people, from delivery workers to grocery store employees, find mental health providers who are taking on new patients or identify affordable options or in-network providers. Because of the scale of the problem, the group is applying to become a nonprofit, which would make it eligible to receive public funds and private grants. Mental health hotlines created by the city at the start of the pandemic are not really a long-term solution, Andreoli said. “If you need something more than just this one-time thing, something that’s a little bit more sustainable, there really is nowhere to go,” she said. In the Bronx, where many essential workers live and where the unemployment rate is the highest in the city, Phillips has been applying the survival skills she learned growing up in the borough to help lead her group. As a child, Phillips relied on food and clothes given to her family by friends and neighbors after her father died, reinforcing her belief that mutual is what “so many of us Latinas, so many of us women of color, know exists for us to survive.” She was accepted at Princeton University but couldn’t afford to pay for student dining, so she lived off free food offered by the university’s associations and clubs, she said. She shared the food with two friends who came from similar backgrounds. “We all took care of each other,’’ she said. “It was the most foundational form of mutual aid.” This winter, she put that experience into practice. One night, not long after midnight, Phillips was walking out of a neighborhood grocery store with bags of donations from the owner, who had helped her out of binds in the past. Phillips phoned Maria Sanchez, the older woman whose refrigerator was nearly bare. “Maria? We have your groceries,” she said. “See you soon.’’ This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

    President Joe Biden's net worth is $9 million. Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." His salary as vice president was $230,700. With decades of political experience behind...

  • Schumer says Senate will take up relief bill as early as Wednesday

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday night.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Will Feel Right At Home In Her New Job At Fox News

    Former White House Press Secretary. Harvard Law JD. Compulsive liar. Now, Kayleigh McEnany can add “Fox News contributor” to her Twitter bio. On Tuesday, the right-wing news network officially announced that Trump’s chief propagandist will join its ranks as an on-air commentator. “It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family,” said host Harris Faulkner, who announced the news. “We will be seeing much more of her.” What a perfect gig for McEnany to land, truly — and very likely her dream job, too. After graduating from Georgetown University in 2010, she spent three years as a producer on Fox News for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s show. Then, McEnany reportedly went to law school only because the network wouldn’t give her her own show. “I think one of the reasons that Kayleigh went on to law school was because she didn’t see she was going to have an on-air opportunity at Fox anytime soon,” Huckabee told The New York Times last year. She has also, of course, already appeared on Fox News multiple times, in the capacity of defending her then-boss, Donald Trump. McEnany’s new role is a seamless transition from what she’s done in Trumpworld, which is deflect from the truth with well-placed right-wing talking points. (And call anyone who challenges her, like reporters asking questions, an “activist,” apparently.) With her former boss still looming large as a figure in the Republican Party, as evidenced by his recent speech at CPAC, it will be interesting to see just to what lengths she will go to prop him up now that he’s no longer in the White House. As a commentator on CNN in 2015, she actually did criticize Trump during his initial presidential campaign, calling some of his comments “racist,” “hateful,” and “not the American way.” But after he won the election, she drastically changed her tune. As White House press secretary, she had moments that even Fox News seemed to disapprove of: The network cut away during a press conference she held in early November in which she pushed false claims of voter fraud after Trump lost the election. It also remains to be seen just how far she’ll buy into current Republican rhetoric, which seems to be more and more extreme with each day. As her new colleagues Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and others embrace dangerous conspiracy theories like QAnon, will she go their way? As much as we’d love to forget they exist, former Trumpers seem to keep joining Fox News. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another of Trump’s former press secretaries, joined the network before leaving to focus on her run for Arkansas governor. Larry Kudlow, Trump’s former economic director, just started hosting his own show on Fox Business Network. Of course, one solution to the problem of never wanting to see these people again is just to never watch Fox News. And, well — done! Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Kayleigh McEnany Refuses To Talk To "Activists"Fox News Cut Off Kayleigh McEnany — FinallyDispatches From My Gmail Folder "Kayleigh's Lies"

  • Fort Worth, Arlington schools await state guidance after Abbott ends COVID mask mandate

    Texas American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo called Abbott’s decision “callous.”

  • As HHS Secretary, Becerra Would Back Labor Unions over Home-Care Workers

    During Xavier Becerra’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee this week, Senator Bob Casey remarked that our view of Medicaid “tells us whom we value, whether it’s kids or seniors or people with disabilities.” Becerra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), assured Casey that he would “strengthen Medicaid” if confirmed. But as California attorney general, he worked to perpetuate the diversion of hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid payments from home-care aides to labor unions that backed his political campaigns. Beginning with California in the early 1990s, a handful of states allowed unions such as SEIU and AFSCME to unionize workers who provide in-home care to Medicaid-eligible adults with functional disabilities. These caregivers assist their clients — often relatives or close personal friends — with the basic activities of daily living, and laws such as California’s required them to pay union dues, which were automatically deducted from their Medicaid payments. Since 2014, when the Supreme Court struck down mandatory-dues schemes as unconstitutional in Harris v. Quinn, unions and allied state officials, such as Becerra, have worked to make it easy to sign caregivers up for union membership and as difficult as possible for them to leave a union once they’ve joined. Both unions representing caregivers in California have even been sued in federal court for forging caregivers’ signatures on membership forms and thus triggering nearly irrevocable, state-administered dues deductions from their Medicaid payments. Becerra, who represents the state in both cases, is surely aware of these allegations of criminal conduct by the unions but has taken no action to address them. As a result, about 350,000 caregivers in eight states had nearly $150 million in union dues siphoned from their Medicaid payments in 2017 alone. Stunningly, this happened in spite of longstanding federal law requiring that “no payment” for Medicaid services be made to “anyone other than . . . the person or institution providing such care or service.” During the Obama administration, HHS chastised Washington State for withholding dues from caregivers’ Medicaid payments but declined to enforce the law against the state. Instead, it created a loophole. Despite admitting that federal law does not provide for “exceptions to the direct payment principle,” HHS adopted a regulation in 2014 allowing states to make deductions from Medicaid payments for “benefits customary for employees,” arguably including union dues. During the Trump administration, HHS rescinded the regulation, acknowledging that it was “neither explicitly nor implicitly authorized by the statute” and that diverting “a portion of [practitioners’] Medicaid payment to a union” was illegal. As Trump’s HHS worked to rescind the Obama-era regulation, Becerra coordinated with several other attorneys general, as well as lawyers for SEIU and AFSCME, on a lawsuit to save it. The coalition executed a “common-interest agreement” to shield much of its coordination from disclosure under government-transparency laws, though highly redacted emails confirmed its existence. Shortly after the Obama rule was repealed in May 2019, Becerra led California, Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts in a federal lawsuit to reinstate it. When SEIU and AFSCME sought to join the lawsuit as co-plaintiffs against HHS, Becerra informed the court that he had no objection. But when ten caregivers who couldn’t get their states to stop the unwanted union-dues deductions sought to join the lawsuit on HHS’ side, he filed a 22-page brief seeking to keep them out. Becerra’s collusion with SEIU became even more apparent in late 2019, when HHS proposed new regulations to reinforce the statutory requirement that providers “receive and retain the full amount” of their Medicaid payments. During the comment period on the proposed rules, Becerra submitted an opposition letter to HHS, a lengthy passage of which was copied verbatim from the comment submitted by SEIU the same day. If confirmed, Becerra will presumably abandon HHS’ fight against the litigation he initiated as California attorney general and simply turn a blind eye to the illegal diversions as the Obama administration did. Perhaps Becerra’s hand-in-glove coordination with powerful labor unions to preserve a lucrative, exploitative practice shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that he received nearly $200,000 in direct campaign contributions from SEIU and AFSCME affiliates during his relatively short tenure as attorney general. Still, if Senator Casey is correct that one’s attitude toward Medicaid reveals whom he values, Becerra’s actions make it quite clear that, as HHS secretary, he’d place the interests of labor unions above the interests of home-care workers. And that alone makes him unfit to run the country’s largest bureaucracy.

  • Gregg Popovich on Texas lifting mask mandate: 'This is really ridiculous'

    The San Antonio Spurs head coach spoke prior to Tuesday's game about Governor Greg Abbott's decision to get rid of the mask mandate in the state of Texas.

  • Federal infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden is needed now more than ever

    One priority that we have heard from President Biden is the importance of improving and expanding our passenger rail system.

  • Neanderthals 'could speak, just like humans', study finds

    Research based on fossil remains has also offered hints on what Neanderthal speech sounded like.

  • Some Republican governors stand by mask mandates as Texas and Mississippi accelerate reopening

    While Texas and Mississippi announced complete rollbacks of their states' COVID-19 mitigation measures this week, several governors of other Republican states have made clear they are not abandoning their mask mandates despite political pressure. The sharp decline of new daily COVID-19 cases and the rollout of vaccines in the United States have prompted state and local governments to ease business restrictions in recent weeks, with movie theaters set to open at limited capacity in New York and indoor dining resuming in San Francisco on Friday. Texas saw a 69% rise in cases in the week ended Feb. 28.